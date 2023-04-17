Quarterback guru praises work ethic of Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

For Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, there has been no offseason. Almost immediately after the Steelers season ended, Pickett was all over social media working out, training with his receivers and taking no days off.

Pickett has spent nearly three months working with quarterback coach Tony Racioppi and Racioppi took to Twitter to praise just how hard Pickett has worked this offseason and note that no one is going to out prepare or out compete Pickett.

In 2022, Pickett was drafted in the first round of the draft with the goal of replacing Ben Roethlisberger. By the fourth game of the season, Pickett had replaced Mitch Trubisky in the starting lineup and never looked back.

It took several weeks for Pickett to get comfortable with the offense but his poise and confidence continued to grow and the offense got better around him. Pickett finished with 2,404 yards in 13 games, seven of which were starts. Pickett threw for seven touchdowns and threw nine interceptions. It’s important to note, he threw eight of those nine interceptions in his first five games and only threw one interception in his final eight games.

Nobody will ever out work, out prepare and out compete KP. Been a fantastic almost 3 months straight of work! https://t.co/bhSFRcMPxM — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) April 15, 2023

