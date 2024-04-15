New quarterback, new expectations for Texas State football

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Jordan McCloud won conference player of the year in the Sun Belt in 2023. When James Madison’s head coach left for Indiana, McCloud entered his name in the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home for his seventh year of college football.

Not only will he have seven years of college football under his belt, but McCloud is now with his fourth team. After spending three seasons at South Florida, two at Arizona and one at James Madison, he’s now at Texas State.

“Truthfully, I was just going into a place where I knew I could win,” said McCloud. “This team has a winning culture. Coaches come from a winning place that I want to play for.”

McCloud didn’t commit until February, so he hasn’t even had two months with his team. From early on to now, his team has seen his growth.

“From day one until now, I see his personality show up a little bit more,” said Texas State head coach GJ Kinne. “He’s not afraid of anything…he’s played in a lot of big games, thrown a lot of touchdowns.”

McCloud is one reason for optimism around the program, but the main is the success of the team last year. The Bobcats made and won their first bowl game in Kinne’s first year at the helm.

A number of key returners and additions make the Bobcats a popular pick to compete for a Sun Belt Conference championship.

“Now you got expectations that are a lot higher,” said Kinne. “I think that’s good. That’s where you’re able to recruit higher. Higher caliber players from the high school ranks. And get guys like Jordan McCloud.”

Saturday was the Texas State spring game. While McCloud had a couple of passes intercepted early, Kinne praised his ability and hunger to bounce back and throw a couple of touchdowns.

The Bobcats all talked about the growth of the team in the spring, but now comes an important summer where Kinne says fine-tuning will take place.

“[In the] spring, we don’t focus too much on situations and all that. It’s more about the growth. The summertime we’ll start getting into more of that and fall camp we’ll get into situations.”

Texas State opens the 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 against Lamar.

