Quarterback Easton Arendt, coach Ben Strickland ready to build on good starts for De Pere football

Quarterback Easton Arendt (12) will be the leader of De Pere's offense this season.

A football coach never is too experienced to learn something new.

Ben Strickland arrived at De Pere last year with an impressive résumé, from playing defensive back for the University of Wisconsin to serving as defensive backs coach for the Badgers and the secondary coach at Florida Atlantic University.

He knows how to coach football. He understands how to call plays.

But it’s one thing to be the offensive coordinator at Madison Edgewood for two years or an assistant at Minnetonka High School in Minnesota for a season after he broke into coaching in 2008.

It’s another to be the person in charge of everything, on and off the field.

“I know I feel personally that I need to be more accountable from an organization standpoint,” Strickland said. “Things that come into my sphere. Didn’t realize, I guess, the scope and breadth and depth of it. There is the coaching football element of it, but there is the program building element.

“I’ve always had confidence in coaching football, and I’ve been around a lot of good people who have been influential to me in how to build a program. But when you are actually in it, being able to work through it with the other coaches and the kids and community of how we want this thing to look, takes a lot more than one anticipates.”

What Strickland and his team pulled off his first season was quite impressive considering all the obstacles that needed to be cleared to make the WIAA playoffs.

Strickland wasn’t even hired until the middle of April after former coach Chad Michalkiewicz took the Kimberly job.

A late start to the offseason and implementing his system got even more difficult after star quarterback Gabe Herman sustained a knee injury on the Redbirds’ first offensive play of the season against Neenah.

Herman attempted to fight through the pain but came out midway through the third quarter. He never played another competitive down the rest of the year.

It wasn’t just his talented right arm or the running ability De Pere lost with Herman, but the leadership he brought. He was the guy everyone followed.

De Pere turned to Easton Arendt, who mostly had been practicing at defensive back during training camp but is a top-notch athlete and a likely future NCAA Division I baseball player.

The Redbirds lost their first three games but won four of their final six to end the regular season, clinching a postseason berth with a win at Ashwaubenon in Week 9.

The only positive to come out of Herman’s injury is it gave Arendt a valuable year of experience entering his senior season.

There is a good chance he will improve on his overall passing numbers from a year ago, when he completed 103 of 180 passes for 1,047 yards and 10 touchdowns along with eight interceptions.

He also led the team with 477 rushing yards and 10 scores.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Arendt already was a solid player, but it appears he’s on another level.

“He’s grown a lot as a quarterback,” Strickland said. “The types of questions he’s asking and, ‘Hey Coach, I’m seeing this. What about this play or this formation to get them into this look?’ He’s starting to ask better questions and has a better understanding of what we are doing and why we are doing it. His growth has accelerated, and that comes with more than just a few reps.

“I learned a lot from last year, too. I was so focused on getting Gabe ready and understanding the offense. When he went down, I obviously didn’t give enough reps to the backup guys. For me, that’s been a point of emphasis this year just in terms of developing all kids. Injuries do happen, and you have to have those kids feel confident in being ready if their number gets called.”

There will be some familiar faces around Arendt.

De Pere's Lucas Koskey (34) averaged 6.3 yards per carry last season at running back.

Junior running back Lucas Koskey was second on the team in rushing in 2022, finishing with 423 yards and three TDs while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Senior wide receiver Hayden May led the team with 34 receptions for 378 yards and five TDs.

The Redbirds mostly have been picked to finish third or fourth in the Fox River Classic Conference-North, with defending champion Bay Port and D2 state finalist West De Pere considered the teams to beat.

De Pere competed well against West De Pere in a 21-13 loss last season. It got crushed by Bay Port twice, both times by a score of 42-14, but even those losses had some bright spots for the Redbirds.

They had a rough first half in the regular season matchup but were outscored only 8-7 the final two quarters, and they trailed by only a touchdown at halftime in the playoff game.

Perhaps it's one reason longtime Bay Port coach Gary Westerman has been impressed by Strickland during his short time in the FRCC. He’s only had nice things to say about him and his coaching.

The Redbirds now hope to take another jump this season after winning the FRCC-North in 2021.

“I’m excited about our group of kids,” said Strickland, whose team opens the season Thursday at Neenah. “Now it’s just a matter of seeing what we do on the field. But I enjoy them. They are a fun group to be around, and they compete. A pretty athletic group.

“So, I’m excited to see how they do.”

