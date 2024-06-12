Quarterback drill has Jayden Daniels’ accuracy on display

New Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels finished his college career completing over 66% of his passes. Keep in mind that Daniels didn’t start one season; he played for five seasons, starting 55 games between Arizona State and LSU.

In his first year at LSU in 2022, Daniels completed 68.6% of his passing attempts. That jumped to 72% in 2023 when Daniels passed for over 3,800 yards with 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Daniels wasn’t throwing slants and tunnel screens all the time, either.

So, when it came time for NFL teams and draft analysts to dissect his game, there wasn’t much discussion of his accuracy. Everyone agreed: It was excellent.

On the first day of Washington’s mandatory minicamp, the Commanders ran a drill meant to highlight the quarterback’s accuracy. Daniels did not disappoint.

Check it out, courtesy of NBC in Washington, D.C.

Over the years, quarterbacks who struggled with accuracy in college didn’t magically improve in the NFL. There are rare exceptions. While you can improve your arm strength, you are generally either accurate or you aren’t.

Daniels is accurate. For him, it’s all about avoiding the big hits when he runs.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire