Will quarterback Drake Maye play in UNC football's bowl game?

RALEIGH – UNC football quarterback Drake Maye might have played his final game as a Tar Heel.

Following the Tar Heels’ 39-20 loss at NC State on Saturday night, Maye addressed the possibility of playing in UNC’s bowl game as he weighs a decision on whether to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Yeah, I haven’t made that decision yet,” Maye said. “I think a lot of things weigh into it. Obviously, I’d love to get one more chance with these guys. … It’s just a bummer the way it ended (at NC State).”

Maye added that he’ll sit down with his family before making a decision about his future.

“It’s meant the world to me,” Maye said of playing for the Tar Heels (8-4, 4-4). “It’s a dream come true. We didn’t finish out the right way, but I may have another chance to do that.”

Entering Saturday’s game, Maye led the ACC with 3,354 passing yards. He had 22 passing touchdowns and eight rushing TDs in UNC’s first 11 games.

UNC’s second-year starter and the reigning ACC Player of the Year is expected to be among the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye accounted for 369 yards, three touchdowns and three turnovers in the Tar Heels’ regular-season finale against the Wolfpack. He also briefly exited the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

