Quarterback Dillon Gabriel leaving Oklahoma and is expected to enter transfer portal

The Jackson Arnold era at Oklahoma appears to have officially started with Dillon Gabriel, the school's record-setting quarterback, expected to enter the transfer portal for a final season of eligibility.

Gabriel, while not announcing his intentions, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) thanking Oklahoma fans for the last two seasons.

"Thanks for your faith in me and the opportunity to lead and be a member of OU's team 128 and 129," Gabriel posted.

Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/90fT2nBE7A — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) December 4, 2023

The move wasn't entirely unexpected.

Gabriel had long talked about this being his final season, as he worked to pass the torch to Arnold, though many expected him to consider entering the NFL draft.

Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, moving into the top 10 all-time in career passing yards and touchdown passes.

He has 14,865 career passing yards and 125 touchdowns.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) carries the ball during his team's game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

This season, he also became a key piece of the Sooners' rushing attack, running for 373 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His biggest moment came against Texas, when he led a late touchdown drive, capped by a touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left to lift the Sooners to a 34-30 win over the Longhorns.

Gabriel came to Oklahoma after three seasons at Central Florida. Jeff Lebby was the Knights offensive coordinator during his freshman season.

When Lebby was hired by Brent Venables to be Oklahoma's offensive coordinator, Lebby convinced Gabriel to join him in Norman, just hours before Gabriel was scheduled to attend his first class at UCLA.

Lebby was recently hired as Mississippi State's head coach, leaving Gabriel one potential landing spot.

Now, the Sooners turn to Arnold, the five-star freshman who saw limited action this season but was pressed into duty in the second half of the win over Brigham Young late in the season after Gabriel suffered a head injury.

Arnold was 18 of 24 for 202 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in limited action.

He also ran for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Arnold figures to be the Sooners' quarterback when they take on Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dillon Gabriel leaving Oklahoma and expected to enter transfer portal