Quarterback Dillon Gabriel commits to the Oregon Ducks for final year

The best quarterback in the transfer portal has a new home. Dillon Gabriel is heading to Eugene to be the quarterback of the Oregon Ducks.

Gabriel surprised the college football world earlier this week when he announced his decision to enter the portal instead of the NFL draft. However, after a career year and with one more year of eligibility, Gabriel had plenty of big-name suitors.

Oregon was the early favorite to emerge as a possible destination for Gabriel, and Ohio State popped up as a potential option. But it was the Ducks that won out.

Gabriel completed a career-high 69% of his passes in 2023 and also set a career-high with 42 total touchdowns, which included 12 rushing scores.

He showed marked improvement in the intermediate passing game in 2023 and the Sooners were much better in the red zone and on third and fourth down. A big reason for it was the improvement in Gabriel’s game.

He was more accurate, more explosive, and did a fantastic job avoiding pressure in the pocket to extend plays.

Gabriel joins an Oregon Ducks team that was on the cusp of College Football Playoff contention this season, but a pair of losses to Washington kept Dan Lanning and Bo Nix from making the field of four.

The former UCF and Oklahoma quarterback provides the Ducks an experienced passer to help keep them at the forefront of contention. With the playoff field expanding to 12 next year, Oregon and Gabriel will be one of the teams contending for a spot despite their move to the Big Ten.

Gabriel follows in the footsteps of legendary quarterback out of the state of Hawaii, Marcus Mariota. Mariota threw for more than 10,000 yards and helped the Ducks reach the College Football Playoff back in 2014. That was the last time Oregon contended for the national title.

