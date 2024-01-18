Quarterback Diego Pavia transfers to Vanderbilt

Jan. 17—Former New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia announced his commitment to SEC school Vanderbilt on Wednesday night via a post on social media.

After entering the transfer portal hours after Jerry Kill's resignation, the Albuquerque native and Volcano Vista High School graduate is set to reunite with former NMSU offensive coordinator Tim Beck, teammate Blaze Berlowitz, also a quarterback, and head coach Kill, who joined the Commodores staff last week as chief consultant to the head coach.

"Nashville, 10essee," Pavia wrote in a post on Instagram, referencing his jersey number. "Vandy time. #anchordown."

In his second year as NMSU's starter, Pavia flourished on the field, throwing for 2,973 yards and rushing for 928 to lead the Aggies in both categories while accounting for 33 total touchdowns. Per Kill, he played through multiple injuries down the stretch to lead NMSU to a historic 10-5 season, highlighted by a three-touchdown performance in a 31-10 upset win at Auburn on Nov. 18.

Pavia was, however, embroiled in a midseason controversy after a video surfaced in September of him urinating in the University of New Mexico's indoor practice facility. He was not made available to the media for the rest of the regular season, with Kill indicating that was part of his punishment in a rant following the Aggies' 37-10 loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 16.

"At the end of the day, I shouldn't have done it," Pavia said of the incident in an interview with KVIA-ABC Channel 7's Rachel Phillips in November. "Obviously it was a bad look: people thought different of me. But, you know, only God can change me and at the end of the day, I'm at his calling."

Pavia, who won an NJCAA national championship at New Mexico Military Institute in 2021, is set to play at his third school in four years. Prior to committing to Vanderbilt, he held portal offers from Washington State, Buffalo, UTSA, Western Kentucky and Nevada.

Vanderbilt completed a 2-10 season under head coach Clark Lea in 2023. Offensive coordinator Joey Lynch was dismissed after the Commodores finished at the bottom of the SEC in total offense, opening the door for Beck to fill his shoes.

A little over a month later, Pavia followed. He's now expected to compete with Berlowitz, Drew Dickey, Brennan Storer and Hayden Moses for the starting job after A.J. Swann (LSU), Ken Seals (TCU) and Walter Taylor (Colorado) transferred out of the program.