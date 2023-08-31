Quarterback Deshaun Watson chosen as one of Cleveland Browns 5 season-long captains

CLEVELAND — Kevin Stefanski named the five players voted on by the Browns players to be season-long captains on Thursday. Four of those chosen — guard Joel Bitonio, defensive end Myles Garrett, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and long snapper Charley Hughlett — were the same names he said a year ago.

There was, however, a new name this year, beyond the sixth game captain chosen weekly. The fifth full-season captain chosen was quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"Deshaun, that's very, very natural for him to lead," Stefanski said after Thursday's practice at the stadium. "I think he's comfortable leading from out in front. I think he's comfortable from leading and letting his teammates get credit and that's just something that he's always done his whole life. Just the way he's integrated himself into this football team is impressive to watch. From the course of the moment he got here until now, just seeing how he's gotten to know everybody on his team, how he pushes them, how he motivates them. I think you're seeing a lot of examples of high-quality leadership from Deshaun in particular."

Running back Nick Chubb was the fifth season-long captain a year ago. There was no quarterback among that group, in part because of the uncertainty surrounding Watson due to the NFL suspension he faced for personal conduct policy violations in conjunction with more than two-dozen allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massages through the legal system by women in Texas.

There's no uncertainty surrounding Watson's availability as the Browns close within 10 days of the Sept. 10 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. There's also been no uncertainty about Watson's desire to put himself at the front of the room as one of the team's leaders.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during an NFL football camp, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

That was a point Watson himself has made repeatedly dating back to the start of training camp.

"Last year was, it was just a different space for myself, but different for the whole team and the organization," Watson said on the second day of training camp at The Greenbrier. "There was some things that we had to deal with and take care of and we had to do that. So it was hard for the team to really attach to me and fully because they had to get ready for another quarterback in Jacoby (Brissett). But like I said, the past is the past, but we can focus on this year and everyone was able to really figure out who I was and get to know me a little bit better. My personality is being able to show around the locker room as best as I can."

Leadership is one of those intangibles that coaches and players love to talk about, but it isn't always evident with the naked eye. There are quiet leaders — Chubb comes to mind — and vocal players who don't lead.

However, with Watson, there has been a visible change in his presence and gravitas on and off the field. He's left no doubt about who's the one in charge of the offense.

Exhibit A came in an interview Watson did with sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala on the team's television broadcast of the third preseason game at the Philadelphia Eagles. The question centered around Stefanski saying he wanted the Browns' offense to be centered around Watson.

“I think he wants to be, this offense is ran through the quarterback," Watson said on the telecast. "I think for a while, of course, 24 (Chubb) was the guy, he handed the ball off 20 some times, but after a while it kind of takes a toll on the running back, any running back. We still want to do that but I think he also put everything running through me because I’m the coach on the field and get us in the right place that he wanted us to get into and have a little bit of fun doing it too.”

Watson did some of the off-the-field activities a year ago, when he was acquired by the Browns in a March trade from the Houston Texans. However, the quarterback was even more involved in getting his teammates together for various excursions, such as a trip to Puerto Rico in May, or workouts, be it in Houston or Miami.

"I mean, to see how Deshaun has integrated himself into the team has just really been impressive," assistant general manager/vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche said Thursday. "To be able to be with us this entire offseason program and really build connection with his teammates and be able to gain their trust and do everything he's done, I think has been great and he's been just great to be around."

