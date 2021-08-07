Quarterback derby underway for Toledo football

Aug. 7—If it's Toledo's fall camp, then a quarterback derby is underway at the Glass Bowl.

Head coach Jason Candle relishes competition and evaluating quarterbacks like Americans enjoy watching 60 Minutes, NCIS, and The Bachelor. An August sweepstakes is an annual UT tradition.

"The quarterback position is the most scrutinized position in sports, and for good reason," Candle said. "They're different than the No. 2 defensive end and the guy who comes in to play nickel corner on third-and-5. That position is different. That guy has to be on all the time. He has to be an extension of the coaching staff. He has to be a gym rat."

The Rockets, who began practice Friday morning, have less than 30 days to assess their quarterbacks, a quintet of youth and experience, accurate arms and elusive runners, leaders and those still finding their place.

In the leadup to UT's opener against Norfolk State on Sept. 4, fourth-year sophomore Carter Bradley, third-year freshman Dequan Finn, redshirt freshman Gavin Hall, true freshman Elijah Wesley, and Georgia Tech transfer Tucker Gleason will vie for the starting job.

"Let's start with Tucker Gleason," Candle said. "To be able to come into our program with COVID still going on, to be able to go out and function and lead the offense through spring practice, and give himself a chance to find the open guy is remarkably impressive.

"Then you go to Dequan Finn. OK, you don't win the job last year. What are your options? You can go to the transfer portal, fight it out, keep going, listen to the truth, go apply the truth, and figure out how to go and get better. Can you become a more accurate passer? He's done everything in his power to make that happen. I'm excited to see what the byproduct of that can be.

"Carter Bradley. You weren't the starting quarterback last year. What are your options? Go into the transfer portal, put your head between your legs, pout about it, or take the coaching, figure out what you didn't do great, and get better. So who has taken the next step?"

The odds-on-favorite is Bradley, the most experienced of the bunch and the most ballyhooed. Bradley, the son of former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and long-time NFL defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, is the highest-rated quarterback commit in UT history. He was one of the top pro-style quarterbacks in the class of 2018, picking Toledo over offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Indiana, Ole Miss, Louisville, West Virginia, Pitt, and Hawaii, among others.

The Florida native has started three games at Toledo, completing 58 of 120 pass attempts for 708 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Bradley threw for a career-high 432 yards against Central Michigan last season, the most by a Mid-American Conference QB all year, and ranked third in the MAC in passing efficiency (164.1).

An elbow injury is in the past after Bradley received a stem cell injection during the offseason, alleviating the pain and giving him a clean bill of health throughout the summer.

"All the guys at that quarterback position are putting in so much work," seventh-year senior offensive lineman Bryce Harris said. "Carter Bradley is standing out. He's doing great. Dequan Finn is pulling guys along. All of the quarterbacks are doing so good, just being good leaders and putting in the work. They want to compete for that starting job."

Finn is the only other quarterback on the roster who's played in a game for the Rockets, completing six of 13 passes for 86 yards and rushing for 141 yards on 25 carries.

Gleason is the wild card. The Tampa Plant product, who played for current UT quarterbacks coach Robert Weiner in high school, was a three-star recruit and the No. 31 dual-threat QB in the class of 2020. In his final two seasons of high school, Gleason completed 58 percent of his passes for 3,021 yards and 33 touchdowns. He didn't attempt a pass in two games at Georgia Tech.

"I hope someone comes out with a clear-cut statement by their play that this is their team and they're ready to take over and go," Candle said. "I feel like fall camp is a piece of the evaluation process. I don't think it's the only piece. We had spring practice. We had winter workouts. We had summer workouts. You sit back and observe and then what you hope is that they take advantage of the process."

Whoever ends up behind center will have plenty of help — on both sides of the ball. Toledo returns an entire roster of starters. The offensive line is as good as it's ever been, anchoring the MAC's top passing offense and second-ranked total offense. The backfield, with Bryant Koback and Micah Kelly, and an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver and tight end makes one wonder how UT won't have the best offense in the MAC.

And the defense, under Vince Kehres and Craig Kuligowski, is poised to build on its massive improvement in 2020, thanks to some of the league's best players along the defensive line, at linebacker, and in the defensive backfield.

"To have so many guys back with so much experience, hopefully the quarterback is 1,000 percent confident in trusting this offense," Harris said. "We have a lot of threats and we'll put our lives on the line for them."

The quarterback who has poise in the huddle, can confidently lead the team down the field, and find open receivers on third and five will find himself at the front of the line. But another critical component, aside from simply having the best mechanics or delivering the football on target, is leadership.

Respect from teammates and an ability to have them respond to a quarterback's words and demeanor is sometimes the difference between winning a conference championship and watching the game on TV.

"There are five things for me when we evaluate a high school videotape," Candle said. "No. 1 is decision making, No. 2 is accuracy, No. 3 is do you have adequate footwork, No. 4 is arm strength, and No. 5 is leadership. Four of those things you can see on videotape. The only reason leadership is No. 5 is because you can't see it when you watch it on tape.

"When they get here, you don't see them completely flipped, but they get reordered. The leadership piece is critically important."