Quarterback depth will be an advantage for the 2022 Ducks

Football teams are looking for depth at every position, especially at the quarterback position. It’s one thing to have depth, but the key is to have quality depth.

When it comes to the quarterbacks, Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning can tout he has quality depth at the most important spot on the field.

We’re going to keep chopping. … You can’t just have one QB going into the season. We’re going to compete at quarterback like we do at every position.

Lanning addressed the press at the annual Oregon football media day this morning as the first practice of fall camp looms on Friday. From then on, he’ll have to figure out who will be taking snaps when the Ducks open with the defending national champions and his former team, the Georgia Bulldogs.

It’s assumed if everything goes according to plan, that it will be senior transfer Bo Nix taking that first snap in Atlanta. But something plans change on the fly and Lanning can sleep well knowing he has a former five-star recruit waiting in the wings in Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield, who might have the strongest arm of the three.

Whoever is the quarterback against the Bulldogs, Oregon knows they will have a guy who gives them a fighting chance to win.

