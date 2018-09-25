Quarterback decision in Tampa seems to be made

For a while on Monday night, it appeared that Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick may have done that “something dramatically bad” that could have gotten him yanked from the starting lineup upon Tuesday morning’s return of quarterback Jameis Winston. But then Fitzpatrick forget about a forgettable first half and nearly erased a 20-point deficit with what would have been a comeback for the ages.

Along the way, Fitzpatrick became the first player in league history to throw for 400 or more passing yards in three straight games.

And so it appears that Fitzpatrick will be keeping the job, at least for now. The Buccaneers play at Chicago on Sunday, a short-week game that precedes a Week Five bye. After Monday night’s game, coach Dirk Koetter seemed to suggest that the announcement will be Fitzpatrick, whenever the announcement is made.

“I mean, I’d love to get a chance to talk to Jameis face to face before I tell the rest of the world,” Koetter told reporters, via JoeBucsFan.com.

This likely means it’s Fitzpatrick. Because if it were Winston, Koetter would want to talk to Fitzpatrick face to face before telling the rest of the world that Fitzpatrick’s reward for making history will be to get benched.