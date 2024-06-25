Quarterback Cutter Woods flips commitment from Wake Forest to South Carolina football

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer gained a quarterback on Monday when a Wake Forest commit reversed his decision and committed to the Gamecocks.

Cutter Woods originally announced April 10 that he was heading to the Demon Deacons, but on Monday, he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was staying in-state.

Woods, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback, is from Anderson and plays at Westside High School. According to 247Sports, he had interest from Coastal Carolina, Auburn, Virginia and Virginia Tech before making his decision to go to Wake Forest. Woods is ranked as the No. 40 overall quarterback in the 2025 class and the No. 16 recruit out of South Carolina.

In 2023, he threw 42 touchdowns and was 220 of 317 passing for 3,915 yards. Woods was named MaxPreps South Carolina Player of the Year as Westside won the Class AAAA state title.

Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin

REQUIRED READING: South Carolina football recruiting: Tracking 2025 commits for Shane Beamer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: QB Cutter Woods flips from Wake Forest to South Carolina football