Quarterback Cooper Rush returning to Cowboys

When Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott went down for the season with an ankle injury, the team knew it had veteran Andy Dalton and rookie seventh round draft pick Ben DiNucci to back him up. Last week, the back up plan went up in smoke when Dalton suffered a concussion after a dirty hit was laid on him while sliding against the Washington Football Team. Have no fear, a familiar face is on his way back to Dallas.

The Cowboys are signing their former back up quarterback Cooper Rush to their practice squad and he will be eligible to practice next week after completing all of the protocols set in place.

With their top two QBs sidelined, the #Cowboys are bringing back an old friend: Cooper Rush is expected to sign to Dallas’ practice squad once he passes COVID protocols and a physical, per source. That should be next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020





Rush has familiarity with the offense and can serve as a mentor to DiNucci while the Cowboys await the return of Dalton after he passes through concussion protocol.

