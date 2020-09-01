Quarterback Cooper Meek is at 100% for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Quarterback Cooper Meek of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame missed most of last season because of a knee injury. He's ready to return at full strength for senior year. (Twitter.com)

The delay in the high school football season has helped one player. Quarterback Cooper Meek of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame missed most of the 2019 season because of a knee injury that required surgery. He'll be at full strength when official practice begins Dec. 14, coach Joe McNab said.

"He looks good," McNab said of the 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior who was impressive as a sophomore starter in 2018. "We don't get to throw, but he runs well. Before we shut down, he was doing great in the off-season."

As a sophomore, Meek guided Notre Dame to a 9-4 record, passing for 1,570 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also rushed for 620 yards and 11 touchdowns, so he's a legitimate dual threat. Notre Dame's new offensive coordinator, Deron Braswell, a former Taft coach, will call the plays in January.

Meek showed his leadership skills last fall. Despite his injury, he was on the sideline helping his teammates. Notre Dame has also added another quality quarterback in 6-4 sophomore Javance Johnson, a transfer from Alemany.

There are not too many 6'4 2023 Qs making it look this easy. @JavanceJohnson will be a National Recruit very soon but in the meantime we will work on improving every single day 💯 pic.twitter.com/wOxLPI6Jy1 — Danny Hernandez (@CoachDanny10) August 31, 2020

McNab will be in his first season as head coach after taking over for the retired Kevin Rooney. He spent 39 years as an assistant to Rooney, coaching the defense. He won't be calling any offensive plays.

"I know my limitations," he joked.