Quarterback competition front and center for Broncos

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos’ offseason work has gone to the dogs.

That’s at least according to head coach Sean Payton as he describes the new quarterback group.

“It’s kind of the orphan group,” Payton said after practice. “They’ll all orphaned dogs. They’ve come from somewhere, but they’re doing well. It’s a good room.”

All eyes were on the top dogs Thursday, trying to see which quarterback would take best in show.

Rookie Bo Nix took the majority of first-team reps in front of reporters. Journeyman quarterback Jarrett Stidham and recently-traded-for Zach Wilson all followed behind.

“They’re all in a race to learn this system,” Payton said. “We try to split up all the reps. So there is going to be a time where you read into the reps. I don’t think it’s early in OTAs.”

Peyton Manning on playing Bo Nix: ‘Experience is the best teacher’

Nix looked comfortable under-center, connecting on a wide variety of throws. Payton is quick to credit his 61 games played in college for his development.

“He’s extremely smart. He’s picked it up very quickly,” Payton said.

Extra Points

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was absent from OTA workouts. These workouts are optional, and Payton was quick to remind everyone: “There isn’t any concern. He’s a tremendous worker and leader of our team. That will sort itself out.”

Tight end Greg Dulcich did not take the field during workouts as he is still recovering from a lingering hamstring injury that cost the 24-year-old plenty of time off the field the past two seasons.

Broncos 2024 schedule: Home opener against Russell Wilson and the Steelers

Payton praised Lucas Kroll for his work at the tight end position. “If you didn’t notice, everyone in the media was looking down at their rosters to see who (No.) 85 was. I said, ‘Someday soon, they’re going to know who 85 is.’ He’s looking sharp.”

The 2024 NFL schedule was released last week. Payton said the Broncos requested to be on the road for back-to-back East Coast trips. The initial plan would be for the Broncos to stay on the road between games in Tampa (Sept. 22) and New York Jets (Sept. 29).

