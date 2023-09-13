What a quarterback change would mean for Alabama football, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner

Texas mauled Alabama on Saturday, to the extent that you had to wonder whether this was the final punch on the chin of Nick Saban's fading dynasty. The team with the better quarterback won.

Led by Quinn Ewers, Texas blitzed Alabama in the fourth quarter. Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe threw two critical interceptions. After an offseason of quarterback uncertainty, is a change in order? Would it even matter?

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams examine Alabama's clunker against Texas and what impact a quarterback change would have.

Their conclusion: Milroe didn't help Alabama's cause, but he was far from the only issue. Alabama (1-1) got whipped at the line of scrimmage, its wide receivers couldn't get open, and its running backs were pedestrian.

The losing squad in Tuscaloosa didn't resemble a CFP team.

Alabama's dominance at the line of scrimmage had been a hallmark of Saban's dynasty, but on each side of the ball, Texas had the upper hand in the trenches. Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham said the offensive line planned to be ruthless this season. The only players who looked ruthless, though, wore a Texas uniform.

For years, Alabama was a wide receiver factory that sent elite college talent to the NFL, but Longhorns wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell are better than anyone Alabama possesses.

Milroe's running ability is an asset. Until the third quarter, his scrambles served as Alabama's best offense. Without his wheels, the Alabama offense could become more limited. Backup Tyler Buchner might offer a steadier passer, but judging off Saturday's game, the Tide doesn't possess the line or the wide receivers to take advantage.

All that said, Alabama has a prime opportunity to play multiple quarterbacks Saturday against South Florida (1-1) and evaluate whether Buchner or Ty Simpson could provide a better quarterback option.

Each of the three projected frontrunners in the SEC West – Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M – has a nonconference loss, leaving a slim avenue to the College Football Playoff for each member of that trio. However, the path to Atlanta remains wide open.

Week 3 picks!

Picks against the spread:

BYU at Arkansas (-10)

Toppmeyer: BYU; Adams: Arkansas

Toppmeyer: Kansas State; Adams: Kansas State

South Carolina at Georgia (-27.5)

Toppmeyer: South Carolina; Adams: Georgia

LSU (-10) at Mississippi State

Toppmeyer: LSU; Adams: LSU

Tennessee (-6.5) at Florida

Toppmeyer: Tennessee; Adams: Tennessee

Lock of the week

Toppmeyer: Virginia at Maryland (-13.5); Adams: Kansas (-28) at Nevada

Season records

Toppmeyer: 6-3 (3-2 last week); Adams: 4-5 (2-3 last week).

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Alabama football: What benching Jalen Milroe for Tyler Buchner would mean