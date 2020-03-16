This past January, quarterback Case Keenum told NBC Sports Washington that he didn't envision a return to Washington in 2020. On Monday, his statement became true.

The veteran signal-caller has agreed to a three-year deal worth $18 million with the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $10 million guaranteed.

Keenum was the Redskins Week 1 starter a year ago, and started the season off on a high note. After an up-and-down first half of the 2019 campaign, Keenum was forced to miss Washington's Week 9 contest against the Buffalo Bills due to injury. Rookie Dwayne Haskins was named the starter for that contest, and later announced the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In Cleveland, Keenum will serve as the backup to third-year veteran Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, had a stellar rookie season before regressing as a sophomore in 2019. While he will undoubtedly be the team's Week 1 starter, barring something unforeseen, bringing in Keenum will at least keep Mayfield on his heels.

"I feel like I played really good football [in 2019]. I know the wins and losses didn't show it." Keenum told NBC Sports Washington in January on his performance last season. "I'd love another shot to play in this league. So if there's another chance, another opportunity out there, I'm not sure where that might be, I don't take these things lightly. I'm going to go compete and make myself better this offseason and hopefully and be ready for whatever team might come calling."

At a $6 million AAV price tag, Keenum has one of the more lucrative contracts for a backup signal-caller. The Browns will be Keenum's sixth NFL team in seven seasons.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Quarterback Case Keenum agrees to three-year deal with Cleveland Browns, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington