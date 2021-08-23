Quarterback Carson Wentz 'optimistic' after return to Indianapolis Colts practice Monday

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was a full participant in the team's 7-on-7 work at Monday's practice. He is not participating in the 11-on-11 practice.

"I'm optimistic but we'll see how it responds," Wentz said after practice. "As long as there's nothing I can do to make it worse, I've played through a lot worse."

Wentz had surgery to remove a piece of bone from his foot on Aug. 2 after two days of practice and was expected to miss between five and 12 weeks. Monday appeared to be a positive step toward the short end of that timetable.

Last week, Reich said he'd like Wentz to get two weeks of practice in before playing a game but that he could play with a single week. With three weeks to go before Week 1, Reich should get his wish if there are no setbacks.

Monday but it feels like a Wentzday. pic.twitter.com/3YUPTmx4Of — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 23, 2021

Wentz's return to full practice participation and game-readiness will hinge on how his foot responds to increased activity in the coming weeks. So far, he hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery.

Colts QB Carson Wentz looks way way way too good for a guy who had foot surgery three weeks ago. I mean, good. Maybe great. #columncoming — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) August 23, 2021

Colts QB Carson Wentz looks great on his first day back at camp after foot surgery, and Jacob Eason appears to be the clear No. 2 guy as far as reps go. Then Sam Ehlinger. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) August 23, 2021

#Colts QB Carson Wentz rolling out to his right. pic.twitter.com/NQ851PaJ0u — Akeem Glaspie (@THEAkeemGlaspie) August 23, 2021

#Colts QB Carson Wentz incomplete to Dezmon Patmon pic.twitter.com/WIUe2eXpzB — Akeem Glaspie (@THEAkeemGlaspie) August 23, 2021

