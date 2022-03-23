Quarterback Carousel: Who is still riding it?

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The free agency period in the NFL is one of the more fascinating times in the calendar. Just over 48 hours before the start of the new league year, teams are allowed to speak with agents on behalf of players. Those conversations are the ones that shape the landscape for the next calendar year.

Perhaps more than any in recent years, that period this time around has been impactful in major ways. The main focus has been the quarterback carousel. Now Russell Wilson is a Bronco, Deshaun Watson is a Brown, Carson Wentz is moving to Washington and Matt Ryan is heading to Indianapolis.

The last few weeks have separated which teams will still be in the market for a quarterback come April’s NFL Draft, which ones won’t, and which ones remain in a state of flux. Below I'll break down the teams that are in need of a player under center (including a few that may surprise), and how they might look to add to their quarterback rooms this spring:

Teams in the QB Market

New Orleans

The Saints have been trying to find that quarterback to replace Drew Brees. They thought that Taysom Hill was the guy and potentially Jameis Winston, but neither showed enough promise to warrant committing to long-term. The Saints did sign Winston to a two-year extension worth $14 million per year, but they still haven’t been willing to full-on commit to him. What offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will likely prioritize a smart, accurate passer. At pick No. 18, there is one quarterback that fits the bill.

Best Fit: Kenny Pickett

Carolina

Matt Rhule has been trying to fix the quarterback position for the last two offseasons. After failed experiments with Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold, Rhule is in panic mode trying to get this right. If he doesn’t, don’t be shocked if owner David Tepper moves on. This quarterback class is one that needs time to learn and develop. The only one that can thrive early and learn on the job is the one that Rhule will likely be targeting.

Best Fit: Malik Willis

Atlanta

After trading away Matt Ryan, the Falcons are not only devoid of quarterbacks on the roster but also without much cap space. With the Ryan trade, the Falcons are absorbing a dead cap hit of over 40 million dollars. They are in a prime position to maneuver in this draft, holding five picks in the first three rounds. Owner Arthur Blank was around for the genesis of Michael Vick and saw the cultural impact on and off the field it brought to Atlanta before his tumultuous exit. Don’t be surprised if the Blank’s try to recreate that same impact. As far as on the field, Arthur Smith’s ground attack and play-action based passing offense will be ideal in the development of Willis.

Best Fit: Malik Willis

Pittsburgh

The Steelers have known this day was coming for a few years. They tried drafting and developing Mason Rudolph but that experiment hasn’t succeeded like they would have liked, same with signing Dwayne Haskins. Mitch Trubisky is in line to become the starter at the moment, which affords Mike Tomlin the luxury of not forcing a pick right away. The Steelers thrived for a decade-plus with a big-armed, pocket savvy quarterback and that route will also give them a great developmental piece at the position.

Best Fit: Carson Strong

Seattle

With Russell Wilson going to the Broncos, the Seahawks traded the last remaining member of the Super Bowl XLVIII champions. That move signaled not just a new era for the Seahawks, but also a continuation of the style of play that Pete Carroll wants: a boring, run-heavy offense. The quarterback they select will likely be one who is intelligent and can contribute in the running game.

Best Fit: Desmond Ridder

Maybe in the market?

This group has one major theme throughout all five teams: long-term uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Washington

The Commanders traded two Day 2 picks to get Carson Wentz, but it’s far from a certainty that he will be a success. After this season, he is owed no more guaranteed money, so just like the Colts, they can bail after this year. It leaves them with an interesting predicament. Do they enter themselves into the quarterback market? It remains to be seen if they do, especially without a third-round pick this year. If a player like Sam Howell falls, that could be a path they choose to take.

Minnesota

The Vikings just extended Kirk Cousins to get themselves under the cap. While it ties him to the team through 2023 and pushes money out to 2025, it doesn’t fully commit to him on a long-term basis. They don’t have a concrete plan moving forward and seem to be half in/half out with their free agency signings and contract maneuvering. New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is keeping his cards close to the vest and understands the value of having a low-priced quarterback as your starter. If the right quarterback is available at No. 7 or at the back end of Round 1, the Vikings could snag their guy of the future.

New York Giants

After selecting him sixth overall, the Giants haven’t seen enough from Daniel Jones to show that he is the future of the franchise. New general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have made it clear that Jones will be given this season to show if he’s the guy or not. One thing working in Jones’ favor is owner John Mara coming out and saying that they have done everything to set Jones up to fail. Even though Jones is being afforded this year, that doesn’t rule out a quarterback for the Giants. An addition seems unlikely in the top 10 since the Bills, Daboll's former team, built their roster in the trenches. If there is a guy at the end of Round 1 that they like, the Giants are a sleeper team to jump up and secure that fifth-year option.

Indianapolis

The Colts swung and missed on reviving Carson Wentz’s career and they are now in a real bind. The AFC has become a true juggernaut and the Colts are really a QB away from being competitive across the board. With a solid team, head coach Frank Reich can afford some leeway with his quarterback selection. In acquiring Matt Ryan, the Colts are primed to win the next two or three seasons, but will they be tempted by another quarterback to learn from Ryan? Watch out for a mid-round selection.

Detroit

The Lions are the first real spot of the draft that feels like a turning point. With so many needs and three picks in the top 34, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell can go in a myriad of directions. The Lions were void of talent at a lot of positions last season, especially when injuries mounted, but they did a great job always playing hard and it won them a few games. Taking a quarterback isn’t the biggest need with Jared Goff in-house and essentially secured for the next two years, but taking a guy you believe in and securing that fifth-year option would be a great scenario in a class that likely needs a year to sit and learn.

Dark Horse Teams

These two teams are true wild cards. Unlike the teams above them, they have publicly committed to their quarterback but there isn’t full confidence among the masses that those players are the answer.

Houston

For the Texans, they are in a very interesting situation. Having just traded their star quarterback, they have said publicly that they are committed to building around Davis Mills. After only being a third-round pick and starting 11 games at Stanford, Mills showed enough in his first year to warrant that type of commitment. With six first-round picks in the next three drafts, they have the ability to maximize Mils’ rookie contract to make a run. Even though the Texans have publicly committed to Mills, there is a sense that they aren’t fully committed. Picking at Nos. 3, 13, and 35, they have plenty of ammunition to take a quarterback if they fall for one of the top candidates in this class.

Miami

The Dolphins are in quite a different situation. They tanked for Tua Tagovailoa in 2019 and ended up taking him at fifth overall without having to trade up. That was mainly due to the hip injury Tagovailoa suffered in 2019. His time with the Dolphins has been up and down, going on seven-game winning and losing streaks last year. While he has seen some success, it hasn’t resonated within the building. Owner Stephen Ross was relentless and open about his pursuit of Deshaun Watson. With that having come in play, there doesn’t feel like a lot of confidence in Tagovailoa even though new head coach Mike McDaniel spoke very highly of him in his press conferences. Selecting at 29, the Dolphins would be able to secure the fifth-year option without having to maneuver.