Quarterback Cam Newton injures hand during New England Patriots practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Daniels, The Providence Journal
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton came into a difficult situation last season with the Patriots. He signed late in the offseason and missed all virtual meetings. When training camp started, there were no preseason games due to COVID-19.

That led to a season in which both Newton and the Patriots struggled. He set a franchise record with 12 rushing touchdowns but managed only eight touchdown passes while throwing 10 interceptions. The team finished 7-9.

That’s why it was so important that the 32-year-old was present when offseason workouts started for the Patriots this year. That’s also why it was tough to see Newton suffer an injury on Friday during the Patriots' sixth practice of OTAs.

PATRIOTS: QB Mac Jones has already 'earned a lot of respect,' Bill Belichick says

PACKERS: QB Jordan Love picks up offense by doing what Aaron Rodgers did

The veteran quarterback apparently hurt his right hand about an hour into the day’s session. Newton didn’t leave the field, but he didn’t throw another pass and watched from afar for the rest of the day. According to the Boston Herald, Newton's hand isn't broken, but he is undergoing further testing to determine the extent of the injury.

For a quarterback who is trying to again win the Patriots starting quarterback job and get back on track, Newton needs all the reps he can get.

When did Newton get hurt?

Newton left a throwing drill to meet with trainer Jim Whalen and team doctor Mark Price. He could be seen flexing his hand and making a fist. Newton was focused on his hand and looked like he was checking for any swelling. It’s unknown when the injury occurred, but it’s possible Newton hit his hand on either a teammate’s helmet during 11-on-11 drills or hit a pad used by the staff to try to deflect a pass.

After meeting with the medical staff, Newton didn’t return to practice. Instead, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham got more reps with the starters. After the injury, Newton was met at midfield by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The two spoke briefly before Newton took a knee to watch his fellow quarterbacks go through a position drill.

Newton finished practice by watching the team go through 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. The quarterback could be seen showing his right hand to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

“Oh, I’ll let him speak on that,” Agholor said, when questioned about Newton’s hand. "You still feel him, man. That's why he's a great teammate ... because he loves football. Even when he's not physically taking any reps, you still feel his presence. That's every week."

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton carries his helmet on the field during an NFL football practice in Foxborough on Thursday.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton carries his helmet on the field during an NFL football practice in Foxborough on Thursday.

Players, coaches react

If Newton misses time, it’ll be a tough setback for the former MVP who continues to impress coaches and teammates with his energy, work ethic and leadership.

“First thing I always knew about him was he loved the game of football and you see that when he steps out on the field,” Agholor said. “He has great energy. He loves football. He loves to work. I appreciate that about him and I love working alongside him.”

“He's worked really hard and he worked hard all year last year,” McDaniels said on Thursday. “He was certainly in a point when he got here that was a unique situation, having really no experience and exposure to our system prior to training camp starting. I honestly can't remember another time in my career where we've had a player that has done that. Even the rookies that get drafted, they get information prior to the end of the spring.

“So it was a unique scenario. He worked his butt off last year to do it and then he came back certainly this year at a much different position. He has a different grasp of the offense, a different understanding of the terminology.”

It’s a positive development that Newton has a better understanding of the Patriots' offense. They’ll need that if they want to improve upon last season. Of course, Newton needs the reps in practice with two young quarterbacks in Jones and Stidham gunning for his job.

We won’t know how if Newton will miss any practice time as the media won’t be allowed access at Gillette Stadium until next Friday for the team’s last day of OTAs. The media will also be present for the team’s three-day minicamp the following week from July 14-16.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Patriots' Cam Newton injures throwing hand during practice

Recommended Stories

  • Cam Newton out of practice early after hurting hand

    June OTA practices don’t have any contact, but that doesn’t mean players can’t get dinged up during the sessions. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was an example of that on Friday. Per multiple reporters who were at the workout, Newton left early to have his right hand looked at by members of the team’s medical staff. [more]

  • Bill Belichick: Mac Jones has a pretty good understanding of what we do

    While Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are likely to be immediate starters, that’s probably not the case at this point for the other 2021 first-round picks at quarterback. New England selected Mac Jones at No. 15 overall but have Cam Newton, who could, in theory, hold the starting job throughout 2021. Still, head coach Bill [more]

  • After a trying 2020, Detroit Lions' Tracy Walker is primed for breakout season this fall

    Detroit Lions' Tracy Walker stands to benefit from a new coaching staff and scheme that will allow him to return to his natural free safety position.

  • Mike Pence says he and Trump ‘may never see eye-to-eye’ on Capitol attack

    The former vice-president was speaking at a New Hampshire Republican dinner as he considers his own 2024 White House run Mike Pence said he wasn’t sure that he and Donald Trump will ever see ‘eye to eye’ on the 6 January Capitol attack. Photograph: Sean Rayford/Getty Images Mike Pence has said he isn’t sure that he and Donald Trump will ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on 6 January, when a mob of the president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn the election. Pence,

  • NFL playoff predictions: 49ers, Patriots return to postseason

    Will the 49ers return to the postseason? What about the Patriots? Here are our early NFL playoff predictions.

  • Bill Belichick reveals how Patriots QB Mac Jones already is earning respect

    It sure sounds like Mac Jones' first month with the New England Patriots is going well. He's already earning respect from head coach Bill Belichick.

  • Ravens waive quarterback Kenji Bahar

    The Ravens announced they have waived rookie quarterback Kenji Bahar. He was the fourth quarterback on their roster. The Ravens now have 87 players on their roster, including three quarterbacks. Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley are competing for the top backup spot behind Lamar Jackson. The Ravens signed Bahar before their rookie minicamp after he [more]

  • Bill Belichick says Mac Jones is already earning 'a lot of respect' with Patriots

    Mac Jones is doing things right with the Patriots so far, but he still has a long way to go.

  • Australian media fined $840,000 for gag order breach in Pell sex assault case

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -An Australian court on Friday ordered a dozen media firms to pay a total of A$1.1 million ($842,000) in fines for breaching a suppression order on reporting the conviction, since overturned, of former Vatican treasurer George Pell for child sexual assault. The 12 media outlets, mostly owned by Nine Entertainment Co and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, pleaded guilty in February to breaching the gag order on reporting on the trial and conviction of the cardinal, after the state agreed to drop all charges against journalists and editors. Supreme Court of Victoria Justice John Dixon convicted the media firms saying they had "frustrated the suppression order as they diminished its purpose or efficacy by reporting information contrary to the terms of the order".

  • Reports: Cam Newton leaves Patriots practice field early after having hand examined

    Initial details were sparse, but Newton left the practice field Friday after consulting with a team doctor and trainer and speaking with Robert Kraft.

  • Terry McLaurin feeling “more natural” connection to Ryan Fitzpatrick

    Ryan Fitzpatrick said last month that organized team activities are a “really important” time for him to get to know his teammates on the Washington Football Team and he made specific note of learning the nuances that each receiver brings with him to the field. Terry McLaurin is at the top of the list of [more]

  • Putin doesn't 'give a damn' if banned on social media

    Putin's comments came after a host at the Forum mentioned some social media sites, including Twitter, banned former U.S. President Donald Trump from their platforms earlier this year.On January 6, hundreds of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, fighting with police, urging violence against lawmakers and delaying the formal certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. The violence left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer.Some social media companies proceeded to ban Trump from their platforms. Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

  • Ranking the 10 best men's college basketball coaches of all-time

    With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski stepping down, it's a good time to reflect on the best coaches in men's college basketball history.

  • Receiver Agholor getting accustomed to new offense with Pats

    Transition is nothing new to Nelson Agholor. After five seasons in Philadelphia, the wide receiver left the Eagles to sign as an unrestricted free agent with Las Vegas in 2020. Gone are Julian Edelman, who retired earlier this offseason as the second-leading pass catcher in franchise history with 620, and Damiere Byrd, who moved on to Chicago after catching 47 passes with the Patriots last year.

  • Pence Attempts to Woo People Who Built Gallows to Hang Him Outside of the Capitol

    Pence acknowledged that he doesn't "see eye-to-eye" with Trump about the throng of rioters that called for the former VP's execution, but he isn't going to let that get in the way of their relationship

  • A's president apologizes for 'Fyre Festival' food served to minor leaguers: 'Totally unacceptable'

    Images of sparse meals posted by A's minor leaguers went viral on Tuesday.

  • Jae Crowder Gets Ejected After Apparently Dissing LeBron James With Unusual Move

    The Suns forward left the court quickly to celebrate Phoenix's victory over LA in the NBA playoffs' first round.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots are signing wide receiver Marvin Hall

    The Patriots made another addition to their wide receiver depth chart Friday by signing Marvin Hall.

  • Packers’ potential trade haul, cash/cap gains support calling Aaron Rodgers’ bluff

    As the Packers prepare for next week’s mandatory minicamp, they don’t know whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will attend. If he does, it likely means he’ll attend training camp and play for the Packers in 2021. (There’s still a chance he’ll show up for mandatory minicamp and then hold out, like Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott [more]

  • 'It's me': Williams urges herself to erase deficit at French

    Even a 23-time Grand Slam champion needs to remind herself now and then how to play winning tennis. Serena Williams employed verbal motivation to help her recover from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round of the French Open on Friday. Yelling, “C’mon,” and, “Move your feet,” Williams started dominating again with big serves and crushed returns that the 50th-ranked Collins had no answer for.