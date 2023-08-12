The quarterback cake isn't Alabama football's only position not fully baked | Goodbread

There was an edge to Nick Saban on Saturday.

Last week, a few days into fall camp, the Alabama football coach sounded like he'd lost his voice a bit, hoarse from his first practice days since spring drills. He's since gotten it back, but following Saturday's scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Crimson Tide's first of fall camp, the coach never lost his temper with a rant. His afternoon news conference didn't come close to spiraling into a SportsCenter sound byte.

This was more about tone.

Or more specifically, tone-setting.

And you can bet ESPN would've loved to have had him mic'd up Saturday as the Crimson Tide reached the three-week mark before opening the season against Middle Tennessee State. The lights of television and a massive crowd of home fans will shine bright on his team in due time, but from the darkness of a scrimmage closed to fans and media, the coach made it clear that it's still premature for a team-wide unveiling.

Among the specific issues he noted without any prompting from a question:

Dropped passes, which is a concern with a year of history for the Crimson Tide.

Mental errors defensively, including penalties, another problem that dates back to last season.

Those two factors, along with a lack of turnover production from the defense, are three traits that plagued Alabama's 2022 team that the 2023 squad must shed if it hopes to return to championship form. Saban also lamented a conditioning gap that needs to be closed for some players who aren't able to sustain their best in practice as long as four quarters of game action would require. As well, he described the offensive line as "inconsistent" and lacking a show of depth in Saturday's scrimmage, although he's had preseason praise for several individuals at that position.

It's early in camp.

There is time to clean up mistakes, time for players to reach a higher level of conditioning, time for competition at multiple positions on both sides of the ball to settle. There's certainly time for the physical brand of ball Saban is seeking to emerge for a team that has only been in pads for three practices, counting Saturday's scrimmage. But in two weeks, MTSU-specific prep will commence, and time is relatively short for a team that will host 12th-ranked Texas just a week later.

Saban has likened the highly-anticipated quarterback competition between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner to a cake in need of more oven time.

On Saturday, he was clear that the rest of the team needs time to bake through, as well.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

