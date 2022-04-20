Quarterback buzz: The latest on Auburn’s battle

The talk of the Plains surrounds the quarterback situation for the Auburn Tigers. We know the players. Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, T.J. Finley, and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Robby Ashford.

The one name not mentioned here is freshman Holden Geriner. We received a very limited view of him during the ‘A-Day’ spring game a couple of weeks ago. He might be the best of the bunch, but that remains to be seen. All indications seem to point to the top three battling it out and Geriner likely being redshirted for the 2022 season.

Most expect Calzada to win the job overall. In a recent quarterback battle update for the SEC, On3’s Jesse Simonton broke down several teams including Auburn.

Calzada vs Finley vs Ashford

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

What On3 Says…

While TJ Finley and Robby Ashford battled it out this spring, the whispers behind the scenes continue to suggest Zach Calzada, who was limited to 7-on-7 work as he recovers from a shoulder injury, remains the frontrunner to win the job. To be clear though, nothing has been decided yet. Bryan Harsin made it known that he plans to whittle down the competition to two following the first fall scrimmage. Notably, Ashford had a strong A-Day even playing behind a shaky Tigers’ offensive line and could be an X-factor in the race due to his athleticism. Meanwhile, Finley is what he is at this point: A strong-armed quarterback who lacks mobility and accuracy. He does have the best command of Harsin’s offense, but time will tell if that’s enough to overcome the rest of his weaknesses.

Finley may have the most experience in Bryan Harsin’s offense but that doesn’t necessarily give the offense the best chance at success. His mobility could be a huge detriment to their success given the questions with the offensive line. Not to mention, his accuracy leaves a lot to be desired. Perhaps this battle should come down to the transfer quarterbacks, Ashford and Calzada.

List

Auburn makes top 8 for four star TE Jelani Thurman

Story continues

Related

Auburn's Bryan Harsin is among the seven coaches facing the most pressure in 2022 Auburn picks up crystal ball prediction for four-star cornerback Former Auburn quarterback reveals transfer destination Auburn rated better college town than Tuscaloosa in new ranking

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!