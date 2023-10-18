Quarterback Bryson Daily, receiver Isaiah Alston still a question for Army in LSU showdown
The big question mark for the seventh depth chart of the season for Army football is whether quarterback Bryson Daily can return to the lineup against LSU, as well as wide receiver Isaiah Alston.
There are no changes to the two-deep on defense or special teams.
Daily suffered a non-contact injury, apparently to his right leg, in the second quarter of the shutout loss to Troy. Daily limped off the field, was examined in the medical tent and was eager to return in the third quarter but the decision was made to shelve him for the remainder of the game while freshman Champ Harris took over.
Army head coach Jeff Monken said on Tuesday that Daily – who is still listed as the starter for the LSU game – was receiving medical treatments on Sunday but did not indicate whether the junior was able to take any snaps on the weekend. Offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher didn’t answer a query following Tuesday practice whether Daily would be available. Monken said Daily would be evaluated as the week goes on.
Daily is averaging 69 rushing yards on 17 attempts per game and has completed 55 percent of his throws for 119 yards per and six touchdowns. Harris was 9-for-17 against Troy with one interception.
The depth chart has Daily listed ahead of Harris and Dewayne Coleman but Army often doesn’t reveal its cards or injury status ahead of a game. Should Harris get the nod, it would be his first collegiate start and third appearance (having played in reserve against Delaware State).
Alston, a standout receiver, injured himself in the week following a setback at Syracuse and did not play against Boston College or Troy; he is not listed on the two-deep chart. Alston is averaging 15 yards per catch and has two scores.
Receiver Ay’Jaun Marshall did play against Troy and is listed as one of the backups for LSU.
Army lists running backs Kanye Udoh and Tyrell Robinson as starters, with Hayden Reed and Jakobi Buchanan on the No. 2 team – it should be noted that the Black Knights have turned to any of six backs for starting and regular duty. Robinson made his heralded return against B.C. after a year off with a knee injury. Udoh, having played the last five games, stole the show against Troy, running for 124 yards. Miles Stewart has not played the last two games and didn’t make the two-deep. Jakobi Buchanan has been utilized as a fullback and blocking back and Tyson Riley has been a tight end and blocking back.
Beau Lombardi and left guard Sam Barczak are listed on the second team, but neither played against Troy. Running back Miles Stewart has missed the last two games.
Monken said last week the punting job between Cooper Allan and Billy Boehlke remains open. Allan had two bad punts in the poor weather against Boston College and a couple more in rainy weather against Troy, but Monken said the pair have an open competition every week.
Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game will be televised by SEC Network and streamed on WatchESPN.com. The weather forecast is partly cloudy and low 70s to start.
X / Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR
Offense
Quarterback
No. 13 Bryson Daily
No. 7 Champ Harris
No. 10 Dewayne Coleman
No. 2 Larry Robinson
Running back
No. 26 Kanye Udoh
No. 8 Hayden Reed
No. 27 Markel Johnson
Running back
No. 21 Tyrell Robinson
No. 33 Jakobi Buchanan
No. 22 Miles Stewart
Wide receiver
No. 15 Noah Short
No. 3 Ay'Jaun Marshall
No. 1 Zach Mundell
Wide receiver
No. 11 Isaiah Alston
No. 82 Veshe Daniyan
Wide receiver
No. 80 Liam Fortner
No. 87 Casey Reynolds
Tight end
No. 88 Josh Lingenfelter
No. 32 Tyson Riley or No. 85 David Crossan
Center
No. 51 Brady Small
No. 64 Beau Lombardi
Right guard
No. 65 Lucas Scott
No. 69 Matthew Adoghe
Right tackle
No. 60 Connor Finucane
No. 74 Simon Delinger
Left guard
No. 68 Jackson Filipowicz
No. 62 Sam Barczak
Left tackle
No. 70 David Hoyt
No. 77 Jordyn Boobie Law
Defense
Nose tackle
No. 95 Kyle Lewis
No. 96 Darius Richardson
Defensive lineman
No. 99 Chris Frey
No. 92 Jack Latore
Defensive lineman
No. 52 Austin Hill
No. 44 Nathaniel Smith
Outside linebacker
No. 49 Jackson Powell
No. 91 Trey Sofia
Outside linebacker
No. 7 Jimmy Ciarlo
No. 23 Chance Keith
Inside linebacker
No. 31 Leo Lowin
No. 34 Brett Gerena
Inside linebacker
No. 53 Kalib Fortner
No. 34 Tano Letuli
No. 45 Spencer Jones
Cornerback
No. 4 Jabari Moore
No. 28 Donavon Platt
No. 16 Damon Washington
Cornerback
No. 10 Cameron Jones
No. 2 Bo Nicolas-Paul
Strong safety
No. 26 Quendrelin Hammonds
No. 9 Aaron Bibbins
Free safety
No. 6 Max Di Domenico
No. 20 Casey Larkin
Special teams
Punter
No. 82 Cooper Allan
No. 19 Billy Boehlke
Kicker
No. 94 Cole Talley (kickoffs)
or No. 15 Quinn Maretzki (PAT, FG)
Long snapper
No. 67 Cole McCutcheon
No. 52 Austin Hill
Kick return
No. 27 Markel Johnson
No. 1 Zach Mundell
No. 22 Miles Stewart
No. 10 Cameron Jones, No. 2 Bo Nicolas-Paul
Punt returner
No. 10 Cameron Jones
No. 4 Jabari Moore
