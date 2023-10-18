Quarterback Bryson Daily, receiver Isaiah Alston still a question for Army in LSU showdown

The big question mark for the seventh depth chart of the season for Army football is whether quarterback Bryson Daily can return to the lineup against LSU, as well as wide receiver Isaiah Alston.

There are no changes to the two-deep on defense or special teams.

Daily suffered a non-contact injury, apparently to his right leg, in the second quarter of the shutout loss to Troy. Daily limped off the field, was examined in the medical tent and was eager to return in the third quarter but the decision was made to shelve him for the remainder of the game while freshman Champ Harris took over.

Army head coach Jeff Monken said on Tuesday that Daily – who is still listed as the starter for the LSU game – was receiving medical treatments on Sunday but did not indicate whether the junior was able to take any snaps on the weekend. Offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher didn’t answer a query following Tuesday practice whether Daily would be available. Monken said Daily would be evaluated as the week goes on.

Daily is averaging 69 rushing yards on 17 attempts per game and has completed 55 percent of his throws for 119 yards per and six touchdowns. Harris was 9-for-17 against Troy with one interception.

The depth chart has Daily listed ahead of Harris and Dewayne Coleman but Army often doesn’t reveal its cards or injury status ahead of a game. Should Harris get the nod, it would be his first collegiate start and third appearance (having played in reserve against Delaware State).

Alston, a standout receiver, injured himself in the week following a setback at Syracuse and did not play against Boston College or Troy; he is not listed on the two-deep chart. Alston is averaging 15 yards per catch and has two scores.

Receiver Ay’Jaun Marshall did play against Troy and is listed as one of the backups for LSU.

Army lists running backs Kanye Udoh and Tyrell Robinson as starters, with Hayden Reed and Jakobi Buchanan on the No. 2 team – it should be noted that the Black Knights have turned to any of six backs for starting and regular duty. Robinson made his heralded return against B.C. after a year off with a knee injury. Udoh, having played the last five games, stole the show against Troy, running for 124 yards. Miles Stewart has not played the last two games and didn’t make the two-deep. Jakobi Buchanan has been utilized as a fullback and blocking back and Tyson Riley has been a tight end and blocking back.

Beau Lombardi and left guard Sam Barczak are listed on the second team, but neither played against Troy. Running back Miles Stewart has missed the last two games.

Monken said last week the punting job between Cooper Allan and Billy Boehlke remains open. Allan had two bad punts in the poor weather against Boston College and a couple more in rainy weather against Troy, but Monken said the pair have an open competition every week.

Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game will be televised by SEC Network and streamed on WatchESPN.com. The weather forecast is partly cloudy and low 70s to start.

kmcmillan@th-record.com

X / Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

Offense

Quarterback

No. 13 Bryson Daily

No. 7 Champ Harris

No. 10 Dewayne Coleman

No. 2 Larry Robinson

Running back

No. 26 Kanye Udoh

No. 8 Hayden Reed

No. 27 Markel Johnson

Running back

No. 21 Tyrell Robinson

No. 33 Jakobi Buchanan

No. 22 Miles Stewart

Wide receiver

No. 15 Noah Short

No. 3 Ay'Jaun Marshall

No. 1 Zach Mundell

Wide receiver

No. 11 Isaiah Alston

No. 82 Veshe Daniyan

Wide receiver

No. 80 Liam Fortner

No. 87 Casey Reynolds

Tight end

No. 88 Josh Lingenfelter

No. 32 Tyson Riley or No. 85 David Crossan

Center

No. 51 Brady Small

No. 64 Beau Lombardi

Right guard

No. 65 Lucas Scott

No. 69 Matthew Adoghe

Right tackle

No. 60 Connor Finucane

No. 74 Simon Delinger

Left guard

No. 68 Jackson Filipowicz

No. 62 Sam Barczak

Left tackle

No. 70 David Hoyt

No. 77 Jordyn Boobie Law

Defense

Nose tackle

No. 95 Kyle Lewis

No. 96 Darius Richardson

Defensive lineman

No. 99 Chris Frey

No. 92 Jack Latore

Defensive lineman

No. 52 Austin Hill

No. 44 Nathaniel Smith

Outside linebacker

No. 49 Jackson Powell

No. 91 Trey Sofia

Outside linebacker

No. 7 Jimmy Ciarlo

No. 23 Chance Keith

Inside linebacker

No. 31 Leo Lowin

No. 34 Brett Gerena

Inside linebacker

No. 53 Kalib Fortner

No. 34 Tano Letuli

No. 45 Spencer Jones

Cornerback

No. 4 Jabari Moore

No. 28 Donavon Platt

No. 16 Damon Washington

Cornerback

No. 10 Cameron Jones

No. 2 Bo Nicolas-Paul

Strong safety

No. 26 Quendrelin Hammonds

No. 9 Aaron Bibbins

Free safety

No. 6 Max Di Domenico

No. 20 Casey Larkin

Special teams

Punter

No. 82 Cooper Allan

No. 19 Billy Boehlke

Kicker

No. 94 Cole Talley (kickoffs)

or No. 15 Quinn Maretzki (PAT, FG)

Long snapper

No. 67 Cole McCutcheon

No. 52 Austin Hill

Kick return

No. 27 Markel Johnson

No. 1 Zach Mundell

No. 22 Miles Stewart

No. 10 Cameron Jones, No. 2 Bo Nicolas-Paul

Punt returner

No. 10 Cameron Jones

No. 4 Jabari Moore

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Army football depth chart versus LSU has questions at QB, WR