The Quarterback Brian Kelly Danced on is Leaving LSU

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU he got ripped by anyone with ears outside of Louisiana for his sudden change of accent. Just a week or so after that he put his dance skills on display as he helped put the finishing touches on the recruitment of five star quarterback, walker howard.

Well, as it turns out, Kelly’s dance moves must not have been enough because Howard announced on Wednesday that he’s entering the transfer portal. The freshman saw action in two games this season at LSU, completing 2 of 4 passes for seven yards while rushing for 33. This comes just days after LSU starter Jayden Daniels announced he was returning for another year.

Walker was an LSU commitment before Kelly was named coach but went viral when he reaffirmed his commitment with a dancing head coach shortly after.

As of this posting, the Walker video has 4.2 million views on Twitter while the video of Kelly grinding on tight end Danny Lewis, Jr. has over 12.7 million views.

That’s 16.9 million views but zero future downs from either player in an LSU uniforms. What a shame.

