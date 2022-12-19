Quarterback Bo Nix announces he will return to Oregon

Quarterback Bo Nix announced on social media Sunday that he is coming back to the Oregon Ducks for one final season.

Nix, who began his college career at Auburn, transferred to Oregon before this season.

In 12 games, Nix threw for 3,389 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 504 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nix had considered forgoing his final year of eligibility and entering the NFL draft.

Oregon already lost quarterback Jay Butterfield to the transfer portal, and Ty Thompson hasn’t developed as quickly as hoped.

Also, five-star quarterback commit Dante Moore has been visiting other schools, and he is rumored to be heavily considering switching his commitment to UCLA.

Nix’s decision gives the Ducks a good, experienced starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

No. 15 Oregon (9-3) faces North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl Dec. 28.

