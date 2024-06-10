Which quarterback best fits Raiders OC Luke Getsy’s offense?

The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off manadtory minicamp this week and all eyes will be on the quarterback battle. Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew have been splitting first-team reps all offseason, but this will be an excellent chance to see who is standing out.

The biggest question in the quarterback battle is who best fits Luke Getsy’s offense. This is an entirely new offense for both O’Connell and Minshew, but the plan is for the offense to be a quick-hitting passing attack that stays balanced on the ground.

In a recent article by NFL.com, they discussed the biggest question marks for each team heading into minicamp. For the Raiders, it’s who will run Getsy’s offense the best this offseason. Here is a snippet of what they had to say about the quarterback battle in Las Vegas:

The big question is whether (Aidan) O’Connell displays development from last season when he struggled at times and failed to threaten defenses deep. At this point, Minshew is who he is: A veteran signal-caller who can keep you in contention but will make his share of boondoggle mistakes while trying to make a play. The side game to the competition is who fits better into the offense Luke Getsy wants to run. We’ll have a better idea the more reps each gets.

The Raiders are hopeful that O’Connell can win the job outright as he has more long-term upside than Minshew. But the ultimate goal is to find the best quarterback. Las Vegas can win a lot of games with just average quarterback play, but they need their signal-caller to be consistent. That’ll likely be the No. 1 determining factor in naming a starting quarterback this offseason.

