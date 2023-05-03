Quarterback Ben Bryant exits UC via transfer portal for Northwestern

Twice a University of Cincinnati Bearcat and a graduate as of last weekend, quarterback Ben Bryant will take his final college snaps as a Northwestern Wildcat. The sixth-year player made his announcement via Twitter Wednesday afternoon:

"Thank you Cincinnati for all you have done for me. You will always be home. Thank you Coach Fitz for this incredible opportunity. Let's get to work."

Thank you Cincinnati for all you have done for me. You will always be home. Thank you Coach Fitz for this incredible opportunity. Let's get to work pic.twitter.com/zVsUBcMNbB — Ben Bryant (@benbryant_6) May 3, 2023

Bryant had been in the transfer portal for two weeks and initially left open the option to return to new coach Scott Satterfield's squad. That ended with Wednesday's announcement that he would return to his home state of Illinois.

Bryant is from La Grange, roughly 48 miles and 30 minutes from Northwestern's Evanston campus. The Wildcats are in need of a quarterback, having used several last season in a dismal 1-11 Big Ten effort.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant (6) makes a complete pass during the Cincinnati Bearcats spring scrimmage at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Bryant was a two-time Bearcat, returning in Jan. 2022 from Eastern Michigan where he led the Eagles to a 7-6 record in 2021 with 3,121 passing yards for 14 touchdowns. Their season ended with a Lending Tree Bowl loss to Liberty.

Back in Cincinnati, he won the starting job over former Ohio Mr. Football Evan Prater and threw for 2,752 yards in 11 games and 21 touchdowns. His 61.2% completion rate ranks as No. 10 overall at UC. He was injured the final three games with Prater stepping in behind center.

In his first stint at UC, he redshirted in 2018 after going 6-for-8 for 75 yards against Alabama A&M. In 2019, he played in seven games and got a start at Memphis in place of injured Desmond Ridder going 20-of-32 for 229 yards and a touchdown. In eight games during the pandemic season of 2020, he was 11-for-14 and ran for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant (6) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NCAA American Athletic Conference game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Bryant's departure paves the way for UC to have a new starting quarterback for a third consecutive year. Emory Jones Jr., a transfer from Arizona State and Florida performed well in the spring game and would seemingly have the lead. In his final official remarks to the media, Bryant gave Jones high marks.

"I think him (Emory Jones Jr.) and I can relate on a lot of different things," Bryant said. "He's played a lot of ball, I've played a lot of ball. I think it shows from the way he approaches the game. He's been a great addition to the room."

After his announcement Tuesday, Bryant elected not to speak to Cincinnati media. Just this past Thursday, he walked with several Bearcat student-athletes receiving his second UC degree.

That BS & MBA don’t lie Ben … and neither does the tape! So proud of you @benbryant_6 !!! Congratulations!https://t.co/CUfohmIKBb pic.twitter.com/mx9neA60Nb — Sean Bryant (@toxiholic) April 28, 2023

Prater, who backed up both Ridder and Bryant the past two seasons, was held out of the spring game with a shoulder issue but has the dual-threat nature Satterfield has run in the past at stops at Louisville and Appalachian State.

Louisville's main quarterback last year was Malik Cunningham who shared the same personal coach as current UC grad quarterback Jones. Cunningham had over 9,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards at Louisville. Cunningham just signed a free-agent deal with the Patriots.

Also in the fold is redshirt sophomore Brady Lichtenberg who has a noted arm, freshman Brady Drogosh who dazzled in the spring game running and throwing and redshirt sophomore Jacob Hoying, whose uncle is former coach Luke Fickell. All of the quarterbacks who played in the spring scrimmage April 15 led touchdown drives. Drogosh was the only one who was "live" and responded with the day's best pass, a 40-yard strike to fellow true freshman Barry Jackson.

At any rate, it'll be a new starter behind center come Sept. 2 when the Scott Satterfield era opens up at Nippert Stadium against Eastern Kentucky.

