After a quarterback battle, Blake Shapen to be named starter for Baylor Bears

The most intriguing quarterback battle in the Big 12 this offseason could be found down in Waco, Texas. Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen were locked in a tight one throughout the spring, a battle that reportedly has come to a close.

Now that Baylor’s wrapped up their spring ball, it looks like Blake Shapen will be named the starting quarterback for Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears. SicEm365 first reported the news late Tuesday night, which has been confirmed by The Athletic as well.

SicEm365 has learned through multiple sources that sophomore Blake Shapen is expected to be named Baylor’s starting quarterback. The news began to surface on Tuesday evening after a round of meetings with each of Baylor’s quarterbacks following the end of Baylor’s spring practice on Saturday. – SicEm365 Staff

After redshirting in 2020, Shapen appeared in five games in the 2021 season. He took over for Gerry Bohanon when the former starter went down with an injury against the Kansas State Wildcats. Shapen made a relief appearance and went 16 of 21 for 137 yards and no touchdowns in that win over the Wildcats. He’d start the season finale against Texas Tech, going 20 of 34 for 254 yards and two touchdowns, surviving a late surge from the Red Raiders to win 27-24.

With Bohanon’s injury persisting, Shapen would get the start in the Big 12 championship. Aided by some costly turnovers from Spencer Sanders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Shapen helped stake the Bears to a 21-6 halftime lead. The redshirt freshman quarterback set a Big 12 championship record for consecutive completions at 17.

When the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners meet in Norman, it will be the third straight season each side will have a different quarterback. In 2020, it was Spencer Rattler and Charlie Brewer. 2021 featured Caleb Williams and Gerry Bohanon. If things hold up as they are now, Dillon Gabriel and Blake Shapen will carry the next chapter in the matchup.

Like in 2021, their matchup on November 5 will have Big 12 championship game implications. The Sooners will be looking for redemption for one of their two losses from the 2021 season.

