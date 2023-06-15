What quarterback Aidan Glover's commitment means for Mizzou football

Collierville’s Aidan Glover (10) keeps hold of the ball during a scrimmage against Brighton on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Collierville High School.

Missouri football's Class of 2024 has gotten its quarterback.

Aidan Glover, a Collierville, Tennessee, native and three-star quarterback prospect announced his commitment to Missouri on Thursday afternoon on social media.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Glover chose MU over Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Stanford and Boston College. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he's ranked as the 66th-best quarterback prospect in the Class of 2024 and the 35th-best prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Glover's commitment shows MU's ability to move quickly and recruit a position it needed in the 2024 class.

Missouri offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore offered Glover on May 19 and moved quickly to secure his commitment. Recruiting services had Glover swaying in Northwestern's favor, but MU was looking for a quarterback in its 2024 class after three-star quarterback Daniel Kaelin flipped his commitment from Missouri to Nebraska in May.

Kaelin's de-commitment left without a quarterback in the Class of 2024. The coaching staff wanted to fill that opening, as Missouri offered Glover and Winter Garden, Florida, and three-star quarterback Trever Jackson.

Glover's recruitment has begun to take off, too. He had taken official visits to Tulane and Stanford in June. Still, Missouri landed his commitment with a strong push in June.

This soar in Glover's recruitment comes after a successful junior season where he threw for 1,421 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65% of his passes. Glover also showed some dual-threat ability, rushing for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

Glover is set to join a quarterback room in 2024, which could look different after the 2023 season.

This season, the quarterback room will include Gabarri Johnson, a four-star prospect joining Missouri in 2023, Sam Horn, Jake Garcia, Dylan Laible and Brady Cook. In this era of the transfer portal, that could look different in just a handful of months from now.

Glover will add a quarterback Moore and Eli Drinkwitz can take their time and develop. It also never hurts to add skill and potential at the most important position in football.

