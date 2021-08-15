Quarter-by-quarter observations from 49ers preseason opener

The 49ers opened their preseason slate with a 19-16 loss at home vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The big story was rookie QB Trey Lance, who played virtually all of the first half and one series in the second half. However, there was plenty to glean from the 60 minutes of football.

Here are our quarter-by-quarter observations:

First quarter

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

- Richie James Jr. was the kick returner to open the game. His return took the 49ers out to the 20-yard line. - Alex Mack and Trent Williams got the night off. So did Kyle Juszczyk. Daniel Brunskill was the starting right guard. Rookie Jaylon Moore started at left tackle. Jake Brendel was the center, and Josh Hokit started at fullback. George Kittle was out as well. - Rookie RB Trey Sermon got the first carry of the game. Wayne Gallman was the first running back off the bench. No Raheem Mostert in this one. - Hokit caught a pass off a quick toss from Garoppolo. It's his first game after signing as an undrafted rookie last year, and he didn't get to play in any games last season. - Nothing down the field from Garoppolo, but he was decisive and accurate on his check downs and a couple throws over the middle on his first series. He was 3-for-3 for 26 yards. A good throw to Aiyuk on a crossing route was nullified by offensive pass interference on Charlie Woerner. - The backup offensive linemen have struggled some in camp, but they did a nice job against the Chiefs' defensive front. - Good work for the 49ers' defense against the starting Chiefs offense. Jonas Griffith started for Fred Warner along with a slew of other reserves. He nearly had an interception to break up a third-down pass to force a Kansas City punt. Griffith has been shining in practice lately too. - Trey Lance began the 49ers' second series. He's behind the same offensive line as Garoppolo, which includes starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey and starting left guard Laken Tomlinson. Kyle Shanahan indicated the starters would come out with Garoppolo. - Lance's first throw was a dart to Brandon Aiyuk, who dropped it. It was a great play from the rookie and great process despite the miscue from the receiver. He took a sack on third-down, but it's hard to blame him since Daniel Brunskill got demolished by Chiefs DL Chris Jones. - Welcome to the NFL, Talanoa Hufanga. He got beat around the corner by Tyreek Hill after looking to have an angle on the speedy WR. Luckily for Hufanga not many players are as fast as Hill. - Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne has all day to throw. The 49ers pass rush is not getting home. Arden Key is not having a good time against Chiefs starting RT Orlando Brown. - The 49ers allowed a touchdown thanks in part to what looked like missed coverage from cornerback B.W. Webb. - Well dang. An 80-yard touchdown from Lance to Trent Sherfield ends the 49ers' second series on one play. He booted left, set his feet, and fired a dime for six points. - Robbie Gould bounced the extra point off the upright. Tough start for the veteran. - Deommodore Lenoir came up with a nice interception off Chad Henne. That's gotta be a nice confidence boost for the rookie after he struggled in camp. End of quarter: Chiefs 7, 49ers 6

Second quarter

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

- Lance was sacked when a blitzer got to his blind side untouched. Shanahan can't have liked that. There wasn't much the QB could do. - More pressure on Lance on third-and-long. He moved his feet and got a quick throw to Gallman. That was encouraging. - Hey, there's some pressure! It looked like Key and Maurice Hurst flushed Henne out and forced him to escape for no gain. - There's Griffith again. He nearly had a pick-six, but it tipped off his hands for an incompletion to force a punt. - Lance found TE Charlie Woerner for 34 yards on a first-and-10 from his own 1. He stayed calm in the pocket on play action and found Woerner wide open across the middle. Perfect execution. - Another drop. This time it's River Cracraft. Lance scrambled and found the open receiver, but he couldn't hold on. That's the second drop since Lance came in. - Good coverage from rookie CB Ambry Thomas on a back shoulder throw from Chiefs third-string QB Anthony Gordon. - More good coverage by Thomas on a third-and-4, but Gordon fit it into a very tight window for a first down. - Now it's Lenoir with tight coverage on a deep shot down the left sideline. The throw sailed out of bounds. Lenoir was step-for-step with the receiver. - Woof. Another drop. Richie James Jr. this time dropped a seed on a deep out from Lance. Three incompletions for Lance have all been drops. - Hufanga is all over the place. He's played a ton and has a couple of third-down stops. Kevin Givens and Kentavius Street both had pressure on a third down late in the first half to help force a checkdown and a punt. End of quarter: 49ers 9, Chiefs 7

Third quarter

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

- There's Hufanga again on the opening kickoff. He flew in to blow up the kick returner, Jerick McKinnon. It's been a good debut for him after a rough start in coverage against Tyreek Hill. - Undrafted rookie Justin Hilliard came up with a nice tackle on a third-down screen on the Chiefs opening drive of the second half. - Safety Jared Mayden almost forced a fumble, but the receiver was down. That's still a good look for the second-year, undrafted defensive back. - Another near turnover. Safety Kai Nacua tipped a throw by Gordon that Ken Webster nearly hauled in, but he couldn't get a second foot down. That was a nice series for the reserve secondary. - Lance is back out to start the second half. He played 23 first-half snaps. Shanahan said they wanted 30 or so plays for the rookie. - It's a three-and-out with a couple incompletions for Lance. Travis Benjamin was his intended target on a slant. - Hufanga again on the punt coverage. - Josh Rosen is the third quarterback in the game. - Nice throw from Rosen to Jennings, who's having a nice game. That's a 26-yard pickup on a pitch-and-catch over the middle. - Second-round pick OL Aaron Banks walked off after landing awkwardly on a run play. It's a shoulder injury. That's not great. He's in the mix to be the starter. - A Jordan Matthews sighting! The converted WR-turned-TE takes a short throw and plows ahead for 16 yards. He has a real shot to make the team. - JaMycal Hasty's first carry of the game is a 21-yard run up the middle. That's a good start for the second-year UDFA. He could land the final roster spot at running back. - Rosen throws it right to Chiefs safety Armani Watts. He was trying to hit Benjamin, but the throw was way high and hit the Kansas City DB right between the numbers. Yikes.

Fourth quarter

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

- The 49ers pass rush finally gets home! Shilique Calhoun got pressure up the middle, and Alex Barrett chased down the quarterback for the defense's first sack of the night. - Now it's a fumble for Hasty. He's had a good night and looks explosive, but being loose with the football isn't going to help his chances to make the club. - Another sack for the defensive line. Darrion Daniels and Jordan Willis combined for this one. Nice work by some reserves deep on the depth chart. - Hufanga doesn't make the special teams tackle, but he was the first one down in coverage. - Kai Nacua with a dangerous play lowering his shoulder into the head of a sliding quarterback. That's a bad foul. - A third sack by the defensive line. This time former Raiders DL Shilique Calhoun got the push and former Raiders DL Eddie Vanderdoes cleaned it up. - Big kick return for Nsimba Webster. He returns it to the 49ers' 41-yard-line. That's a good play for a receiver looking to make the team as a return man. - Wow. Webster again on an end around. This one goes for 34 yards to the Chiefs' 25. Two explosive plays for him in a row. - Hasty plows in for a touchdown to cap a nice drive and give the 49ers a late lead. He had a couple really good runs after Webster's long run. That's a nice bounce back after he fumbled. - Cornerback Ken Webster's had good coverage a few times. He's putting together a pretty nice game. - Another bad play for Nacua. He whiffed a tackle on a quarterback zone read that led to a go-ahead Kansas City touchdown with 1:14 left.

