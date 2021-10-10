Quarter-by-quarter observations from 49ers’ loss to Cardinals

Trey Lance’s first professional start resulted in a 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco trailed 10-0 at the half and never had a chance to climb back into it. Here are our observations from Sunday’s game:

First quarter

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

– Elijah Mitchell starts at running back and we immediately see Trey Lance make an impact with his legs. A 14-yard scramble for a first down bails out a pass protection breakdown.

– Woof. Brutal interception by Trey Lance. He had all day to run but tried fitting a throw to Travis Benjamin instead. The throw sailed badly and hit Arizona safety Budda Baker in the chest for an easy interception. Dreadful start for the rookie.

– A near touchdown for the Cardinals as wide receiver Rondale Moore gets the corner on a screen. This San Francisco defense is just not good. They never gave up big plays like that in 2019 and now they’re really susceptible to them.

– One play later the Cardinals get on the board, again they attack the edge and running back James Conner cruises in untouched for an easy score. It’s going to be a long, long day for the 49ers on that side of the ball.

– Lance has a lot of passes batted down. His release takes too much time. He’ll have to clean that up over time.

– A designed QB run on fourth-and-short goes nowhere with Lance getting stacked up. This is a tough go for the 49ers offense once again. They’re just not good enough up front.

– Huge defensive play by DJ Jones. He blew up the middle of the offensive line and dropped Kyler Murray for a 14-yard loss. Getting to Murray up the middle is going to be a big key to this one.

– The Cardinals on third-and-14 threw three players on Nick Bosa.

– Having Mitchell back is huge for the 49ers’ run game. He’s really, really good in this system.

Story continues

– Nice pitch-and-catch on the run from Lance to WR Deebo Samuel. He went to scramble but kept his eyes upfield and found Samuel all alone. That’s a nice play by both of them. For Samuel it was getting open on the extended play and for Lance it was about seeing him and making a good throw.

End of first quarter: Cardinals 7, 49ers 0

Second quarter

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

– A rare drop for Samuel to open the second quarter.

– Designed quarterback run on a second-and-10 goes for eight yards. Really nice block by Alex Mack to clear out JJ Watt.

– Holy smokes what a throw on an out to Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk was blanketed and Lance squeezed it in for a completion and a first down. That was a sensational pass.

– Fourth-and-goal, Lance gets stonewalled at the goal line. He can’t run through defenders in the NFL the way he did in college. There was a small hesitation before he took off and that might’ve been the difference.

– Josh Norman got cooked by DeAndre Hopkins AND got flagged for pass interference. That’s hard to do.

– Missed tackles galore for the 49ers. They cannot have that against this Cardinals offense and Moore once again made them pay with a 9-yard gain on a play that should’ve gone for a loss.

– Another flag on Norman. Yikes. Their depth isn’t good but they might think about a change there.

– Now Dontae Johnson gets beat on an incredible throw and catch from Murray to Moore. The 49ers are doing things right and still getting beat. This could get ugly.

– Brutal. Lance threw a seed on third-and-11 that hit Mohamed Sanu square in the hands and the veteran receiver outright dropped it. It doesn’t get much worse than that from a receiver.

– Hopkins beat Norman again. This is a pattern.

– Third-and-1, slant to Hopkins.

– There’s Nick Bosa. He dropped Murray for a huge loss. He did a great job containing the quarterback and rushing without collapsing the pocket. The sack went for a 15-yard loss and moved Arizona out of field goal range. That’s a huge play.

– San Francisco’s defense only surrendered one touchdown in the first half and it was off of the Lance interception early. They’ve done a really nice job.

End of second quarter: Cardinals 10, 49ers 0

Third quarter

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

– A fumbled snap leads to a big loss on a second-and-10 for the Cardinals. That’s the second snap Murray has dropped, but this time Bosa and Arik Armstead crashed in for a sack.

– Lance’s ability to extend plays is thrilling.

– Lance is taking way too many hits on these designed runs. He has to learn how to stay out of harm’s way.

– There’s Sanu with a huge catch on a fourth-and-5. It was not an easy grab on an out, but he hauled it in to extend the drive. Lance’s ability to throw those outs with zip is key.

– A third holding penalty on the 49ers this series. They cannot block for the mobile QB without holding. One on Trent Williams, one on Mike McGlinchey and now one on Travis Benjamin.

– Lance is sacked for the first time on a second-and-16. Getting behind the sticks is not how the 49ers are going to move the ball successfully.

– San Francisco went from field goal range to punting. They’ve left a ton of points on the board. At some point this starts to reflect on the coaching staff.

– The 49ers front seven has done an excellent job containing Murray. He tried a designed run and Marcell Harris shut it down for a loss of two. Then Armstead got pressure up the middle to force a throwaway, then Armstead got held on third down while forcing an incompletion. That’s great work to give the 49ers’ offense good field position after a punt.

– More penalties on first down. This time McGlinchey jumps early. Abysmal game for him and the 49ers are behind the sticks again.

– Another hold on McGlinchey. Second-and-25.

– Wow. What a catch and run by Aiyuk. He made a contested catch and then made an incredible move to get free for a pick up of 26 and a first down on second-and-25. There was also a personal foul on Jones that gave the 49ers an additional 15 yards. Aiyuk has to get more involved.

– There it is. Quick toss to Deebo Samuel and he follow his blocks for a 13-yard score. That’s a nice play call and perfect execution. That was a really nice drive despite the early miscues with penalties.

– Nice pass breakup by Norman on a deep shot to Hopkins brings up a second-and-10 at the end of the quarter. Norman has struggled on throws to Hopkins, but that was a great play when they needed it.

End of third quarter: Cardinals 10, 49ers 7

Fourth quarter

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

– Talanoa Hufanga comes up with a pressure on a third-and-9 to force a Cardinals punt. That was excellent work by the rookie fifth-round pick. The 49ers didn’t allow Murray to escape right away, which gave Hufanga time to pursue from the back side. He had an angle and wouldn’t have let Murray turn the corner and forced a throw away.

– Lance’s scrambling ability is a game changer. Third-and-7, nothing open down field so he scrambles for 16 yards. That’s an element that not every quarterback has and it’s a nightmare for defenses to defend.

– Another hold. This time it’s on Ross Dwelley. The 49ers’ offense has been extra impressive considering how much time they’ve spent going backwards.

– A designed quarterback run gets stopped for a gain of 1. It would’ve been a huge gain if Daniel Brunskill hadn’t gotten discarded by the defensive lineman.

– Another scramble goes nowhere. Lance needs to learn when he has time to stop, reset his feet and eyes, and deliver a throw.

– The 49ers tried the play where Kyle Juszczyk goes under center and QB sneaks. It doesn’t work because the quick snap wasn’t there and Arizona had a chance to adjust. They turn it over on downs and now the Cardinals take over at the 50 with a chance to put the game away with a touchdown.

– Wow. What a huge play by Dontae Johnson. He stripped Chase Edmonds and then recovered the fumble. He was originally ruled down, but the 49ers successfully challenged the play. San Francisco badly needed a takeaway and they got one to set them up at their own 47.

– A third ball tipped at the line of scrimmage on a throw by Lance.

– A fourth ball tipped at the line of scrimmage. This time it’s on fourth down and the 49ers do nothing with the fumble. Going for it on fourth-and-four was probably not the right call. San Francisco is one-for-five on fourth downs.

– Murray badly underthrows Hopkins but it didn’t matter. The receiver ditched Jimmie Ward and made the catch to set up the Cardinals with a first-and-goal at the 9. Then a touchdown pass to Hopkins over Norman. That’s very likely the ball game. This one is at least partially on Shanahan for going or it on the fourth down and not giving the Cardinals a long field.

– Quick answer for the 49ers with a field goal thanks to a long throw down the field and a sweet catch from Samuel. Trey Sermon also had his first carry of the game.

–

1

1