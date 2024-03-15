Quarter horse racing set to return to Ky.

Mar. 14—The second annual Sandy Ridge at Red Mile is scheduled for Sunday through Tuesday, and again March 24-26 in Lexington.

Post time each day is 1:30 p.m., with plans for eight races each day at Red Mile.

More than 300 horses will be stabled on the grounds this year — 100 more than last year. In addition to the return of nearly all of last year's quarter horse owners and trainers, this year will also see entries from Steve Asmussen, the nation's winningest thoroughbred trainer, who is also supporting the return of Kentucky quarter horse racing.

Sandy Ridge at Red Mile will offer $200,000 in daily average purses. One race will be offered each day for Kentucky-bred quarter horses, with a $10,000 boost in those purses from the Kentucky Breeders' Incentive Fund.

Quarter horse racing differs from Kentucky's more well-known thoroughbred races in that they are a sprint — Red Mile races will range from 110 to 330 yards.

The races are led by Sandy's Racing and Gaming, where a gaming facility opened in October and Kentucky's only quarter horse racetrack is set to open in 2025. Races are happening at the Red Mile while the track is being developed.

Mount Sterling-based Walker Construction is developing plans with Sandy's on the removal of nearly 500,000 cubic yards of dirt to clear enough land to allow for an initial phase of track construction.

Sandy's is also working with surface expert Mick Peterson, who runs the University of Kentucky's Racetrack Safety Program.