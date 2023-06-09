Quarter horse jockey Oscar Andrade, Jr. is on the rise

Oscar Andrade, Jr.'s rise to becoming a winning quarter horse jockey should really come as no surprise. His mother Elena Andrade is a quarter horse trainer, his aunt Angela Aquino trains thoroughbreds and his father Oscar Andrade was a rising star on the quarter horse circuit before his career was cut short after an accident in 2001 left him unable to move from the waist down.

"I started to really think about becoming a jockey as I got into my teens," Andrade Jr. said. "I started helping around the track and then I had first race when I was 19 and I really enjoy it. Horse racing has always meant a great deal to our family."

Now 22, Andrade Jr. has raced at multiple tracks that have quarter horse racing such as Los Alamitos in Southern California near where he grew up, Lone Star Park and Remington Park in Oklahoma. But it's in Ruidoso, New Mexico, at Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino where he wanted to showcase his talents this summer. Ruidoso Downs is home to the Quarter Horse Triple Crown for 2-year-old and 3-year-olds, including the prestigious All American Futurity for 2-year-olds, which is held on Labor Day and has a purse of $3 million.

"My family has been a big influence on me. My dad has been a big supporter of me," Andrade, Jr. said. "He was a talented jockey and I've learned so much from him. He's an inspiration for me."

How good was Andrade Sr. before his injury?

On of May 5, 2001, he rode in all 12 qualifying trials for the Kindergarten Futurity, winning seven of those races (a record that still stands). The day Andrade Sr.’s career ended, his son was 10 days old.

Jockey Oscar Andrade, Jr. (No. 9 horse) will ride Aristides in Saturday's 400-yard Ruidoso Derby at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino.

Andrade Jr. is hopeful for a big weekend at Ruidoso. On Saturday, he'll be aboard Aristides in the Grade 1, 400-yard Ruidoso Derby. Aristides, who is listed at 8-1 in the morning-line, has finished first, second or third in 10 of 11 starts and is trained by Trey Wood, who is part of the famed Wood family in quarter horse racing.

"Oscar is a talented young jockey," Wood said. "He works hard, he knows the sport well and has a great family history in the sport. He's calm on the horse and has great instincts."

Also on Saturday, he'll also be aboard Sassy Dynasty in the $100,000 Ruidoso QH Invitational Stakes for horses which did not qualify for the Ruidoso Derby. Sassy Dynasty is also trained by Wood.

"I'm fortunate to have a great opportunity with the Trey Wood barn," Andrade, Jr. said. "Him and his family work hard and it's a great barn. Ricky Ramirez rides for him as well and he's been someone who has been great to learn from."

Ruidoso Derby

The Ruidoso Derby will be race No. 9 on Saturday and has a post time set for 4:28 p.m.

The 5-2 morning-line favorite is Cyber Attack, who has won five of eight starts and finished second in two other races. Other horses to watch out for in the nine-horse field are Shakers No Secret at 7-2 for trainer Marc Jungers and Rock A Jess V for trainer Santos Carrizales, Jr.

Shakers No Secret has won six of 12 starts and Rock A Jess V has won five of 10 starts.

Trainer Marc E. Jungers talks to his assistant at the paddock as he grooms a horse called Legs to Heaven before racing at the Ruidoso Futurity Quarter Horse Trials at the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Ruidoso Futurity

The 350-yard Grade 1 race will be the ninth on Sunday's card and is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The 2-1 favorite is Trusty Jess, who is trained by Christopher O'Dell and who was impressive in his trial win two weeks ago.

The field of 10 also includes West Texas Futurity winner KJ Little Duce Coup, the Jungers trained Relentless Eagle, who was second to Trusty Jess in their trial race for the Ruidoso Futuriy and Lets Leave, who was second to KJ Little Duce Coup in the West Texas Futurity.

The first post time on Saturday and Sunday is 1 p.m.

