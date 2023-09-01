A quarter for the ages: Cherokee football shocks Hammonton thanks to 34-point period

Members of the Cherokee High School football team celebrate during Cherokee's 47-7 victory over Hammonton in the game played at Cherokee High School in Marlton on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

MARLTON – “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Scott Agnew’s shock could be felt throughout Cherokee High School Thursday night.

The long-time athletic director has watched football in Marlton for more than 30 years, but what transpired in the third quarter of Cherokee’s 47-7 triumph over Hammonton he’ll remember for a long, long time.

The orange and white turned a 7-6 halftime deficit into a 40-7 lead in less than 10 minutes coming out of the break, bewildering even their own bench.

“What is going on?” an incredulous lineman asked his teammate as they both laughed with gigantic smiles following the fourth of five touchdowns in the period.

Senior quarterback Ryan Bender described what Cherokee coaches preached at halftime – the “Lion’s Mentality.”

“We just hunted,” Bender said. “All we saw was red. He was trying to say how we may not be the fastest, we might not be the strongest, but the Lion’s the king of the jungle and we got to keep that mentality.”

Inside epic third quarter for Cherokee football

The game flipped on the first play of scrimmage in the second half.

Bender faked a handoff then darted 74 yards to pay dirt for a 12-7 advantage.

“I just saw grass and I just ran,” he said. “I was surprised there was no one even around me. Then I just walked into the end zone.”

Hammonton’s ensuing drive was the complete opposite – back-to-back penalties, a fumble at the 1-yard line and a shanked punt.

“High school football, it’s amazing the momentum,” Cherokee head coach Brian Glatz said. “I talk to the kids about it all the time. Things aren’t going to go well and it’s how you respond to it.”

The snowball became an avalanche before fans could blink and Cherokee rode it all the way down the mountain side.

Murad Campfield had a 16-yard touchdown run on Cherokee’s second offensive snap of the half, the team then squibbed the kickoff, which it surprisingly recovered, leading to a 16-yard touchdown connection from Bender to Luke Brown, and then two plays into Hammonton’s next drive, quarterback Drew Craig lost control of the ball and Leo Bluestein picked it up for a 55-yard return.

Cherokee turned a one-point deficit into a 32-7 advantage in just 5:09.

That wasn’t the end though.

Evan Bryfogle had an interception on the Blue Devils’ following possession, and Campfield took the next snap 89 yards to pay dirt for a 40-7 lead with 2:39 left in the quarter, starting the running clock.

“Coach just told us to dig deep, go out there, hunt, hunt,” Campfield said. “Lion’s hunt, and that’s what we did.”

By the numbers

143 – Total yards from scrimmage for star Hammonton running back Kenny Smith. The reigning Courier-Post Offensive Player of the Year ran for 96 yards on 9 carries in the opening quarter, but only had 47 yards on 14 touches after that (21-128 and a touchdown on the ground; 2 catches for 15 yards).

“Very proud of our defense,” Glatz said. “Their offense, you saw it last week, very formidable, and last year when we played ’em they gave us a little bit of fits. Very proud of what we were able to do defensively, rallying to the ball, surrounding the ball. They got a little bit in the first half but I think what happens, we wore ’em down. You can see it kind of turn after the first series or two. I think our guys kind of got used to wrapping him up and tackling him and surrounding him, and holding that offense to seven points, that’s a big feat.”

Cherokee 's Ryan Bender runs the ball in for a touchdown during Cherokee's 47-7 victory over Hammonton at Cherokee High School in Marlton on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

197 – Yards from scrimmage for Cherokee in the third quarter. The Marlton squad hit that number on six plays, four of which resulted in touchdowns.

“Our (offensive) line, they did their thing,” Campfield said. “We got on them at halftime and they opened it up and we put 40 on the board.”

Unsung hero

Tommy Pajic – Cherokee’s jack-of-all-trades was outstanding in the third phase Thursday. He booted 31- and 35-yard field goals in the first half to keep his team in it. He also pinned a punt inside the 5-yard line, had a successful onside kick and a squib that his team also recovered.

“He’s one of the most important players on our team,” Glatz said.

They said it

“Winning is a mentality. There’s a certain aura you have about yourself. You refuse to lose. There’s that determination and that’s what we’re looking for, the lion mentality. Now, it equates to a lion who’s always looking to hunt. They expect to go ahead and kill the antelope but they really enjoy going after it, and that’s what I want the team to focus on, continuing the process of continuing to get better. Yeah, great result tonight, but it’s not about the result, it’s about us continuing to work as a team and enjoying that process of going through it.”

– Cherokee head coach Brian Glatz

“That’s as bad as I can remember. I just told ’em you got two choices, you can sit there, sulk, feel sorry for yourself, or come in tomorrow, watch the film, try to see any positives that we can take out of it and we got to get better. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We got another game coming up.”

– Hammonton head coach Jim Raso

What’s next

Cherokee (2-0) travels to St. Augustine on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Hammonton (1-1) visits Highland for a 6 p.m. kick.

