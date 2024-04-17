Quarino headlines boys basketball all-state selections

Apr. 17—The New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) announced its 2023-24 boys basketball All-State teams for classes B, C and D on Wednesday with the local ranks well-represented across the board.

South Kortright's Connor Quarino earned his third straight Class D First Team nod after helping the Rams win a third consecutive Section IV championship.

Tiger Ross of Morris was named to the Third Team while the Charlotte Valley duo of Trevor Waid and Ezra Ontl earned spots on the Fourth and Fifth teams, respectively. Milford's Christian Lawson was named to the Sixth Team.

Earning Honorable Mention nods in Class D were South Kortright's Darren Dengler, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton's Devon Hartwell, Edmeston's Gavin McEnroe, Milford's Braden Murphy and Schenevus' Jackson Reed.

In Class C, Angelo Krzyston of Delhi was named to the Fourth Team while teammates Chuck Haight and Ivan Richardson were both Honorable Mention selections.

Cooperstown's Charlie Lambert earned a Seventh Team nod while James Hogroian of Bainbridge-Guilford was named to the Eighth Team.

Receiving Honorable Mention recognition were Dylan Hosford of Richfield Springs and Xander Johnson of Unatego/Franklin.

Oneonta's Brady Carr and Britten Zeh were both named All-State in Class B, with Carr being named to the Seventh Team and Zeh earning a spot on the 13th Team.

Sidney's Connor van der Sommen was named an Honorable Mention.