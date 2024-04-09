Quapaw High School’s Kolton Harris Signs to NEO for Rodeo

QUAPAW, OK – Quapaw High School senior Kolton Harris signed to further his rodeo career at NEO on Monday afternoon.

Harris, a participant in the sport of rodeo since he could walk, said the whole process was very rewarding.

“It means a lot,” Harris said.

“It feels really rewarding just to know that I can take the next step in something that I’ve worked for my entire life, and become a college athlete.”

Harris said he chose NEO because of the strength of the program, as well as it being close to home.

“I’ve grown up around NEO, and I know how great the program is,” Harris said.

“The school has one of the best rodeo teams in the nation, and I truly thought it would be an amazing group to be apart of.”

Putting pen to paper in front of his friends and family, Harris said he’s excited to continue practicing the sport he’s loved for over 15 years.

Harris said he wants to study farm and ranch management in college, with plans to manage a ranch one day.

