Quantrill Dominates Tigers in Cleveland

Cal Quantrill had been on a roll going into Friday's matchup against the Tigers. Over his last four starts, he allowed a total of three runs across 23 innings. He struck out six batters over six scoreless in his previous outing and had recorded three consecutive quality starts. The 26-year-old right-hander kept the momentum going with the best start of his career.

Quantrill was phenomenal against the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings. He scattered four hits and tossed an impressive 69-of-98 pitches for strikes, displaying excellent control and not issuing any walks. Two singles with one out in the first inning would be the closest the Tigers could get to scoring on Quantrill. And he only got better as the game went on. Victor Reyes struck out swinging to end the second inning for the first punchout for Quantrill. After that, he struck out two batters in each of the following four innings as Cleveland gave him a comfortable six-run lead.

Coming into Friday's start, Quantrill had totaled no more than nine whiffs in any game this season. He induced a career-high 20 against Detroit, collecting double-digit strikeouts for the first time in his young career. He'll look to keep the impressive run going against the A's in Cleveland next week.

Ramon Laureano Suspended 80 Games

MLB announced on Friday that Ramon Laureano would be suspended 80 games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. It's a major blow to the A's and fantasy managers counting on the 27-year-old outfielder. Laurano has denied knowingly taking any banned substances. The suspension will keep him out for the remainder of the season and into 2022. Laurano had been hitting .246/.317/.443 with 14 homers, 39 RBI, and 12 steals over 378 plate appearances. Widely available outfielders in Yahoo leagues that can help fantasy managers down the stretch include Harrison Bader (44 percent rostered), Andrew Vaughn (37 percent rostered), and Amed Rosario (28 percent rostered).

Starting Pitchers with an EDGE

German Marquez vs. Marlins

6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

So much for avoiding Rockies starters in Coors. With six shutout innings on Friday against the Marlins, Marquez lowered his home ERA to 3.05 over 82 2/3 innings in Colorado. The 26-year-old right-hander is having a career year, posting a 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 141 strikeouts over 136 2/3 innings. He's in line for a matchup against the Giants in San Francisco next week.

Wade Miley vs. Pirates

7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Who could have guessed that Miley would have a no-hitter and 2.75 ERA over 121 innings through this point in the season? He continued his stellar year with seven shutout innings against the Pirates on Friday. The 34-year-old left-hander scattered six hits and two walks, displaying his veteran savvy by inducing key groundouts to keep Pittsburgh off the board. Miley will take on the Braves in Atlanta next week.

Chris Bassitt vs. Rangers

7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 8 K

Another outstanding performance from Bassitt as he held the Rangers to just one run over seven innings while inducing 14 whiffs to strike out eight. He displayed excellent control, throwing 66-of-94 pitches for strikes while not issuing a free pass. Bassitt has now completed seven innings in six of his last eight starts. The 32-year-old right-hander will take an excellent 3.19 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 147 strikeouts over 144 innings into a road start against Cleveland next week.

Hitters with an EDGE

C.J. Cron vs. Marlins

2-for-3, 2 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI, 1 BB

The Rockies' offense exploded on Friday against the Marlins, putting up 14 runs in Colorado. Cron was a big part of that, driving in a team-leading four. He put the Rockies on the board with a solo homer in the second inning off of Sandy Alcantara.

Jesse Winker vs. Pirates

2-for-2, HR, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Winker reached base in all four plate appearances in the Reds' 10-0 blowout win over the Pirates. He doubled in the first inning and scored on a two-run double by Mike Moustakas. With the Reds already up by seven runs, he took J.T. Brubaker deep for a solo shot in the second. Winker would go on to walk in his next to at-bats. The 27-year-old outfielder is up to 22 homers with a .303/.388/.546 triple-slash and 61 RBI over 399 at-bats.

Nelson Cruz vs. Orioles

2-for-6, HR, 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI

Cruz drove in five of the Rays' ten runs on Friday against the Orioles. Down by three in the sixth inning, he tied the game with a three-run homer off Conner Greene. With the bases loaded in the eighth, he came through once again, putting the Rays ahead with a two-run double.

Priority Pickup

Michael Lorenzen, RP - Cincinnati Reds (Available in 92 percent of Yahoo leagues)

The Reds have been searching for some kind of consistency in the late innings all season. They may have just found their man in Michael Lorenzen. The 29-year-old right-hander was a popular sleeper pick as a starting pitcher coming into the year as he was expected to start the year in the rotation. A shoulder injury before the season kept Lorenzen out until July 17. He joined the bullpen upon his return and has tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. After pitching a scoreless seventh inning with a one-run lead on Tuesday, Lorenzen locked down a five-out save on Wednesday. All of the relievers affected at the trade deadline have gotten all the attention, but Lorenzen could be a sneaky add for teams in need of saves.

Closing Time

Emmanuel Clase vs. Tigers (15th save)

2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Cleveland entered the ninth inning with a six-run lead as Blake Parker took the mound to close it out. Three base hits and a walk brought in a run and loaded the bases with one out. Clase was summoned in what turned out to be a save opportunity with the tying run on deck. He shut the door on Detroit by striking out the final two batters for his 15th save.

Ian Kennedy vs. Mets (17th save)

1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Kennedy hasn't made the best first impression with the Phillies. The 36-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Rangers and surrendered two runs in each of his first two outings. He entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead and gave up a solo homer to Jonathan Villar before closing it out for his 17th save.

Alex Reyes vs. Royals (25th save)

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Reyes bounced back after a terrible outing on Thursday. He struck out one batter over a scoreless ninth inning to record his 25th save on Friday against the Royals.

Sean Poppen vs. Padres (1st save)

2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Poppen entered the eighth inning on Friday against the Padres with a three-run lead. After a scoreless frame, Poppen finishing out the game in the ninth with Tyler Clippard unavailable. It was the first career save for the 27-year-old right-hander after he was recently claimed off of waivers from the Rays.

Raisel Iglesias vs. Dodgers (24th save)

1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 K

Iglesias was called on to close out the game in the tenth inning after the Angels took a two-run lead. He gave up one run on a sacrifice fly by Corey Seager but held on for his 24th save.

Matchup of the Day

Tanner Houck (0-2, 2.45) vs. Jose Berrios (8-5, 3.31)

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play a doubleheader on Saturday as both teams look to strengthen their playoff chances. Boston currently holds the top Wild Card spot as they chase the Rays for the division lead. Toronto is on the outside looking in at the moment. The team traded for Jose Berrios to help make their run. The 27-year-old right-hander had an impressive debut for the Blue Jays, striking out seven over six scoreless innings against the Royals. The Red Sox have decided to give Houck a spot in the rotation, and for a good reason. The 25-year-old has been impressive over 22 innings, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts.

American League Quick Hits: Shane Bieber played catch from 90 feet on Friday without issues... Salvador Perez was scratched from the Royals starting lineup on Friday due to illness... Chris Sale is expected to throw 90 pitches and work five or six innings in Saturday's minor league rehab start... The Red Sox placed Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 injured list and recalled Jonathan Arauz from Triple-A... Ryan Mountcastle was pulled from Friday's game to be evaluated for a concussion... Bobby Bradley was removed from Friday's game with a left knee injury... Collin McHugh will rejoin the Rays' bullpen at some point over the weekend... Nate Pearson is scheduled to pitch in a minor league rehab game on Saturday... The White Sox activated Jake Lamb from the 10-day injured list and optioned Matt Foster to Triple-A... Nike Goodrum is on track to be activated from the injured list next Tuesday... Martin Perez has been moved to the Red Sox bullpen... The Astros recalled INF Taylor Jones and Jacob Wilson from Triple-A... Greg Allen was optioned to Triple-A... Jose Urena threw a bullpen session on Friday...

National League Quick Hits: Juan Soto was held out of the lineup on Friday but should avoid the injured list... The Dodgers activated Trea Turner from the COVID-19 injured list... Clayton Kershaw admitted he "tried to come back too fast" while recovering from his forearm issue but is hopeful to return in September... Mike Moustakas was activated from the 60-day injured list... Noah Syndergaard will start facing hitters again "soon"... Lucas Sims could rejoin the Reds' bullpen as early as Sunday... Tyler Stephenson is expected to avoid the injured list... Colin Moran was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Pirates... Jason Heyward was placed on the 10-day injured list with left index finger inflammation... The Dodgers signed Nick Tropeano to a minor league contract... Victor Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list... Mike Freeman was optioned to Triple-A by the Reds... Ben Gamel was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain... The Mets optioned Jake Reed to Triple-A...