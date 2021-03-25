Quantifying Quarterbacks: Kyle Trask









Quantifying Quarterbacks is an NFL Draft focused quarterback charting project geared toward providing as much information about as much of a quarterback's recent career as possible. Over 20 data points are recorded for any given pass attempt, ranging from down-and-distance, personnel grouping, play-action, depth of target, accuracy, and much more. Quantifying Quarterbacks charts the entirety of a quarterback's final college season, as well as a smaller sample (four games) from their previous season. All of this charting is done manually by me during and after the college football season. For a more in-depth look at what exactly Quantifying Quarterbacks is, here is a link to last year's final product: 2020 Quantifying Quarterbacks.

Distance (Usage Rate) Left Outside Left Middle Right Middle Right Outside Total 8/21 (4 TD) 8/15 (4 TD) 13/16 (3 TD, 1 INT) 12/24 (8 TD, 1 INT) 41/76 (19 TD, 2 INT) 6/12 (1 TD) 7/9 (1 TD) 6/7 (2 TD) 7/14 (1 TD, 1 INT) 28/42 (5 TD, 1 INT) 10/18 (1 TD) 13/20 (3 TD) 15/22 (1 TD) 13/16 (1 TD, 1 INT) 51/76 (6 TD, 1 INT) 7/9 25/34 (4 TD, 2 INT) 16/25 (1 TD) 13/18 61/86 (5 TD, 2 INT) 21/23 (1 TD) 23/30 (4 TD) 27/36 (1 TD, 1 INT) 17/27 (2 TD, 1 INT) 88/116 (8 TD, 2 INT) 16/17 (2 TD) 18/20 16/18 (2 TD) 25/25 (1 TD) 75/80 (5 TD) 68/100 (9 TD) 94/128 (16 TD, 2 INT) 93/124 (10 TD, 2 INT) 87/124 (13 TD, 4 INT) 342/476 (48 TD, 8 INT)

Games Charted: Tennessee (2019), Auburn (2019), Georgia (2019), South Carolina (2019), all 2020 regular season (except Tennessee)

CHARTING EXTRAS

Blatant Drops: 15 (3.11%)

Forced Adjustments: 46 (9.52%)

Contested Drops: 16 (3.31%)

Passes Defended: 46 (9.52%)

Explosive: 82 (16.98%)

Throwaways: 7

In terms of distribution, Florida QB Kyle Trask has one of the most normal passing charts around. He is neither too light or too heavy in any one area of the field. He does throw down the field a tad bit more than the average quarterback. Usually these target charts can tell us something about a quarterback and/or their offense, but that is not really the case with Trask.

However, with regards to accuracy, Trask’s numbers do not make any sense. Trask is slightly above average to the 11-15 yard area and about average, perhaps a hair above, beyond 20 yards. The 11-15 yard area, to me, is the best for evaluating quarterbacks because the types of throws and windows quarterbacks often have to deal with in that area. It’s not always true for every quarterback or offense, but it often is. Additionally, the 20+ yard range is where a quarterback can gain back a lot of accuracy value, since those “hits” are worth the most in my adjustments.

Trask is below average or straight up bad everywhere else, though. Trask is particularly horrifying in the 1-5 yard range (75.86%). Since 2020, the only QB to fare worse in that range is Nate Stanley, who should not have been drafted last year. Seeing as Trask is not a great passer in rhythm, it makes sense that quick game is not where he wins, but good lord, he is not even functional by pro standards. Trask is also below average, though not as disastrous, to the 6-10 yard area (70.93%). Of the eight 2021 QBs charted thus far, only Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond produced worse results in that range.

Trask’s “extras” category is also concerning. For one, 9.52% of his passes required clear adjustments from his pass-catchers. Not only is that the highest rate since 2020 by a wide margin, but it is more than double the 2020 class average. Trask does a decent job getting the ball into the vicinity of his receivers, but he often makes it very difficult for them to finish the job. Trask was able to get away with that because players such as Kyle Pitts and Trevon Grimes are football versions of pterodactyls.

Moreover, Trask’s 9.52% rate of passes being defended is the highest in the class. His rate of passes being outright dropped (3.11%) is second-lowest in the class behind only Zach Wilson. Trask 3.31% rate of contested drops was also second-lowest in the class, trailing only Mac Jones. Between the high rate of adjustments and passes defended juxtaposed by very low rates of his receivers dropping passes, it is clear who was making life tougher for who in the Florida offense.

ACCURACY AND ENVIRONMENT

Adjusted Accuracy: 73.19%

Outside the Pocket Percentage: 9.73%

Adjusted Accuracy Outside the Pocket: 63.83%

Under Pressure Percentage: 21.53%

Adjusted Accuracy Under Pressure: 58.08%

Most Common Personnel Package: 11 personnel (51.76%)

Shotgun Percentage: 95.24%

Empty Formations Frequency: 19.67%

Play-Action / RPO Percentage: 32.09%

Play-Action Adjusted Accuracy: 74.26%

Designed Rollout Frequency: 2.90%

As hinted at before, Trask still finished with a decent adjusted accuracy rate despite all the forced adjustments and hot/cold hit chart. Anecdotally speaking, much of this has to do with how well the Florida offense is constructed and how stacked it was with talent. Dan Mullen’s ability to scheme open space is among the best in the country and all Trask had to do was execute on a very base level, and he did. Trask does flash moments of legitimately beautiful touch, but there were precious few instances of him fitting NFL windows and I never felt like the quality of the Florida offense was raised by Trask’s accuracy.

The good news is, Trask’s situational accuracy numbers still turned out fine, too. Neither his 63.83% accuracy outside the pocket nor his 58.08% accuracy under pressure are special in any way, but both are about in line with class averages. The film backs up the latter point as well. Trask, for all his other flaws, is incredibly tough in the pocket and is not afraid to take a hit. He also does a decent job sliding around the pocket as necessary to help him find space. Trask is no pocket savant like Trevor Lawrence, do not get me wrong, but it is one of the few areas he clearly shines in.

What fascinates me about Trask’s profile is how high his percentage of snaps from empty was. Mullen does love to win via space and formation, so it is not surprising from that angle, but playing from empty often requires a sharp quick game passer. Trask is not really that. He will pull the trigger for better or worse early in the down, which is a plus, but he is not accurate in the 1-10 yard area and is not a good enough athlete to actually get value out of the potential QB run threat from empty. I’ve often lauded QBs who play a ton from empty as the ones who have been trusted as high-level processors, but of course that will not always apply, and I really do not believe it applies to Trask. It is hard to imagine this is where Trask will win in the NFL.

PASS RUSH

Avg. Number of Pass Rushers: 4.12

Three or Fewer Pass Rushers Frequency: 15.32%

Four Pass Rushers Frequency: 61.08%

Five Pass Rushers Frequency: 19.88%

Six or More Pass Rushers Frequency: 3.73%

This section is yet another pillar for the argument that Trask was aided by his surroundings. Among the eight 2021 QBs charted so far, Trask has the highest percentage of snaps against three-man rushes . He is also second in four-man rushes faced. In turn, Trask has (by far) the lowest rates of five-man and six-or-more man rushes faced. Perhaps this is true in part because of how often Florida was in empty formations, meaning teams would rather not blitz those formations. Still, it’s clear Trask was having to play “hot” less frequently than his peers.

SITUATIONAL

3rd/4th Down Adjusted Accuracy: 64.81%

3rd/4th Down Conversion Rate: 51.85%

4th Quarter/Overtime Adjusted Accuracy: 67.26%

Red Zone Adjusted Accuracy: 68.00%

Like some of the other recent QBs highlighted in the Quantifying Quarterbacks series, Trask shows a weird split between his 3rd/4th down accuracy and his conversion rate. Trask currently holds the second-worst accuracy rate on 3rd/4th downs, yet his conversion rate sits about average, if not a bit above. Based on the eye test, this feels much more a product of players like Kadarius Toney and Kyle Pitts making plays with the ball than Trask perfectly calculating how to target the sticks, but it’s still some nice production nonetheless.

Trask’s accuracy in the other two splits is average or below. He is not the worst in the class in either category, but there’s nothing there that proves him to be this magical situational playmaker despite his deficiencies. He just is what he is.

OVERALL

Trask posted a solid charting profile. The overall adjusted accuracy was passable and most of his specific splits turned out fine. It is clear even in the numbers that Trask received a ton of help from the scheme and skill players, though, and it’s worth wondering how much of what Trask does is repeatable if he does not have equally favorable circumstances in the NFL.

Personally, I do not see much reason to get excited. Trask’s decision making is spotty, at best, and he regularly got away with dangerous throws that he probably will not replicate in the NFL considering his arm strength. Trask also does not have the mobility or natural playmaking instincts to be much of a threat off-script. The Gator signal caller is banking on quality touch accuracy as his ticket to stick around in the NFL, and I’m not so convinced that will be enough. Perhaps Trask can forge a career for himself in the same mold as someone such as Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, but it is hard to see him as much more than that.