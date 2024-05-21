Rashford left out of provisional England Euros squad

Rashford has 60 caps for England [Getty Images]

Marcus Rashford has been left out of Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for Euro 2024.

The Manchester United forward, 26, has struggled for form this season, scoring seven goals and managing two assists in 33 league appearances.

Rashford played in seven England games this season before being left out against Belgium in March and has now been omitted from Southgate's training squad, which will include about 30 players.

There are reports Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson has not been picked, while Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has also missed out.

The squad is set to be officially confirmed at 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

Uncapped quartet Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and Adam Wharton have made Southgate's initial selection.

Everton centre-back Branthwaite, 21, was key in his side securing Premier League safety this season, while Liverpool centre-back Quansah, 21, and 23-year-old team-mate Jones, who plays in midfield, helped the Reds finish third in the top flight.

Wharton, 20, impressed at Palace following his move from Blackburn Rovers in the winter transfer window and his team-mates Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Dean Henderson have also been included by Southgate.

Other players to make the cut are Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Burnley keeper James Trafford, Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, along with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and left-back Luke Shaw.

Mainoo, 19, played in friendlies for England against Brazil and Belgium in March and has made 31 appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring four goals.

Shaw has not played since February because of a muscle injury.

The deadline for Southgate confirming his final squad of up to 26 players for the tournament in Germany is midnight on 7 June.

The training squad will join up on Wednesday, 29 May prior to friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina on 3 June and Iceland on 7 June.

Southgate’s side will then open their Euro 2024 campaign with a Group C game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June.

England fixture schedule

Friendlies (all times BST)

Bosnia-Herzegovina (3 June, 19:45 at St James' Park)

Iceland (7 June, 19:45 at Wembley)

Euro 2024 group stage

Serbia (16 June, 20:00 in Gelsenkirchen)

Denmark (20 June, 17:00 in Frankfurt)

Slovenia (25 June, 20:00 in Cologne)

More to follow.