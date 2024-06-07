Quansah has stayed with England squad - Southgate

[PA Media]

Gareth Southgate has revealed that Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has remained with the England squad for their final Euro 2024 warm-up friendly against Iceland on Friday (19:45 BST).

Uncapped Quansah missed out on selection for the 26-man squad but Southgate said: "Jarell has stayed with us. He hasn't had the experience of being at an England international at Wembley, so I think it will be great for him to be with us for that game.

"We will go from there and hopefully we won't need to call anyone else in."