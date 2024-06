[Getty Images]

Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah is one of the seven players from Gareth Southgate's preliminary squad to miss out on selection for Euro 2024.

Uncapped Quansah, 21, was an unused substitute in Monday's 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Earlier on Thursday, it was confirmed that Quansah's Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones had left the England camp after being informed he was not going to be part of the squad heading to Germany.