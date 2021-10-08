Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs intercepted his former Detroit Lions teammate Matthew Stafford in the end zone to keep the Los Angeles Rams off the board and Thursday night’s game scoreless early in the second quarter.

The Rams quickly answered with an interception of their own on as linebacker Troy Reeder picked off Russell Wilson on a pass intended for Tyler Lockett.

Stafford attempted an ill-advised throw into the end zone when the prospects of a completion weren’t really there. Diggs made a toe-tap interception in the back of the end zone for a touchback to give the ball back to the Seahawks.

Just three plays later, Wilson tried to find Lockett over the middle on a pass that was deflected into the air by cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Reeder hauled in the deflected ball for the turnover.

After a pair of misfires on third downs ended the Rams’ first two possessions, Stafford and the Rams started to land some blows nearing the end of the first quarter.

A screen pass to Darrell Henderson picked up 17 yards to move into Seattle territory. After Stafford was sacked by Darrell Taylor, Stafford hit Robert Woods for 17 yards and 25 yards on consecutive plays down to the Seahawks’ 8-yard line.

On Seattle’s previous drive, they had been stuffed twice on run tries needing two yards for a first down at the Rams’ 29-yard line. DeeJay Dallas was stopped for no gain on third down and a fourth down hand-off to Alex Collins was also stopped for a turnover on downs.

Diggs spent parts of five seasons as teammates with Stafford in Detroit. He made a pledge of intercepting him when news of the Stafford trade to the Rams came down in January.

Guess I gotta pick 9 off! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 31, 2021

Quandre Diggs, Troy Reeder trade interceptions of Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk