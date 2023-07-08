Quandre Diggs teases Seahawks throwback uniforms

Finally, after all these years the long awaited Seattle Seahawks throwback uniforms will make their return! It was not long after the NFL finally amended their one-helmet policy that the Seahawks got the proverbial ball rolling on bringing back their iconic royal blue and silver look.

Although Seattle announced during their November game against the Raiders the throwbacks would be coming in 2023, we have yet to see a glimpse of them. However, this might not be for much longer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Twitter earlier this week, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs seemed to tease a first look will be coming soon.

Ima have something soon for the Seahawks! 👀 https://t.co/J2mFCj8QSa — Nino (@qdiggs6) July 6, 2023

With the NFL finally changing the one-helmet policy, just about every team has adopted an alternate helmet. Many have simply chosen to have a different color – mostly black – but those with beloved original throwbacks have decided to turn back the clock.

Fortunately, the Seattle Seahawks are in the latter category. Gamedays in Seattle already feature plenty of royal throwbacks of Steve Largent, Cortez Kennedy and even Walter Jones. Now, a whole new generation will get to see their heroes in action.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Every NFL team’s non-QB MVP for 2023

Ranking the league’s top 23 running backs

5 position battles to follow at training camp

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire