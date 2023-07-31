Quandre Diggs talks about improving Seattle’s poor run defense

It does not take a football expert to realize the Seattle Seahawks’ Achilles Heel last year was their abysmal run defense. Far too often the Seahawks were outright bullied on the ground. Not just by teams like San Francisco, but bottom-tier rush offenses like Carolina.

Seattle simply had no answers in 2022, and the No. 1 priority this offseason was correcting their fatal flaw. The team did go out and signed former Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, but it’s going to take more than one man according to safety Quandre Diggs.

Diggs spoke at length on this topic, via Mike Dugar at the Athletic.

“It’s a mixture of everything. It’s not just corners. It’s not just safeties. It’s not just linebackers. It’s not just D-line. It’s everybody,” Diggs stated emphatically. “When I have my ops to get them down, I’ve gotta get them down. When Riq (Woolen) and Mike Jack or (Witherspoon) or Jamal (Adams) or J Love, when we have our ops to get them down, we have to get them down.”

The only way to the Super Bowl and beyond is through the likes of the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Two of the best rushing teams in football. If the Seahawks can figure out a way to slow them down, they might have a chance. If their defense is a sieve once again, it won’t bode well.

