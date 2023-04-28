Quandre Diggs shares suggestion for the Seahawks going into Day 2

Heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft, the Seahawks have some clear roster needs – most of them at the line of scrimmage.

It seems Seattle’s Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs agrees. This morning he shared a tweet about solidifying the trenches, suggesting the team should take linemen with all three picks.

Solidify them trenches today @12s 1,000lbs! — Nino (@qdiggs6) April 28, 2023

1,000 pounds is roughly the total weight of three pro linemen, if one of them is a hefty defensive tackle.

As it happens, we’re hoping for exactly that scenario. We’ve identified three key targets for Seattle’s three picks today. At No. 37, Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz, at No. 52, Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White and at No. 83 Baylor DT Siaki Ika.

