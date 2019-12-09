Quandre Diggs’ pick-six gives Seahawks a spark

The Seahawks offense hasn’t done much tonight.

So their defense took things into their own hands.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs just picked off Jared Goff and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown, the first time they’ve been in the end zone all night.

In fitting with the first half, they missed the extra point so they still trail the Rams 21-9.

The Rams had played cleanly prior to the pick-six, which was Goff’s first since his rookie season (2016). But he was under pressure on the play, and rushed a pass which Diggs stepped in front of to score easily.