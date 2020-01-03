The Seattle Seahawks got positive injury news on Friday as Jadeveon Clowney (core) and Quandre Diggs (ankle) are both going to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

Diggs missed Seattle's previous two games after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Panthers in Week 15. His return was somewhat speedy considering that some players take far longer to return from such an injury. Diggs said earlier in the week that he was inspired by Luka Doncic and Saquon Barkley because of how quickly they bounced back from similar ankle sprains. The safety is the lynchpin of Seattle's secondary and his return is invaluable for the Seahawks chances of winning on Sunday. Diggs posted a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Week 12 against the Eagles.

Clowney didn't play the Eagles the first time around. He continues to labor through his core injury, but his presence alone means plenty for the defense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's Seattle's full injury report:

Out: Duane Brown (knee), Mychal Kendricks (knee), Malik Turner (concussion)

Questionable: Mike Iupati (neck), Jaron Brown (knee/personal)

Notable Eagles injuries:

Questionable: Lane Johnson (ankle), Zach Ertz (rib/lacerated kidney)

Quandre Diggs, Jadeveon Clowney to play for Seahawks vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest