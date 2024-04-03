Quandre Diggs impressed by Texans trading for Stefon Diggs

No NFL team has improved nearly as much as the Houston Texans over the last calendar year. Since they avoided the landmine that is Bryce Young and landed rookie superstar C.J. Stroud in last year’s draft, the team’s fortunes have done a dramatic reversal. At the end of free agency, we had Houston ranked among the league’s top-10 teams. They just got a whole lot better, too.

This morning news broke that the Texans have pulled off a trade for Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Apparently they’re sending a second-round pick to Buffalo and the Bills are sending back a fifth and a sixth.

To be specific:

— It's a 2025 2nd round going to Buffalo (Minnesota's).

— The #Bills are giving a 5th rounder in 2025 and a 6th this year, and Stefon Diggs. https://t.co/gPdruAC0Gb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

This deal is grand larceny. Diggs is one of the league’s best wide receivers and he dramatically boosts what was already an underrated WR room for Houston.

One guy who approves of the trade is former Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs. Here’s what he shared on Twitter after the news broke.

Texans gon be hella nice!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) April 3, 2024

This is coming off a sharp free agency period where they added Denico Autry and Danielle Hunter up front and Jeff Okudah to the back end of their defense. If the Texans weren’t already a serious AFC contender, they certainly are now.

As for Buffalo, it’s another body blow for a roster that’s taken a ton of them this offseason. Adam Schefter shared a recap of all the key pieces that they have shed the last few weeks:

Among the players the Bills now have moved on from this offseason… 🏈WR Stefon Diggs

🏈S Jordan Poyer

🏈CB Tre’Davious White

🏈C Mitch Morse

🏈WR Gabriel Davis

🏈LB Tyrel Dodson

🏈LB Leonard Floyd https://t.co/WlL4mAaavz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

Josh Allen is admittedly an alien, but it’s tough to compete in this league without a strong supporting cast, no matter how talented your QB is. Consider the Bills just outside the list of AFC heavyweights for now.

