Quandre Diggs has high ankle sprain

The Seahawks have another defensive injury to deal with.

Via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Pete Carroll said during his weekly interview on 710 ESPN that safety Quandre Diggs suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

“Some of these injuries are really bad, but sometimes guys bounce back,” Carroll said. “We don’t know.”

Diggs has been solid for the Seahawks since coming over in a trade with the Lions, with three interceptions.

The Seahawks appear to be getting closer with some other players, as Carroll said he anticipated Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah would be available this week, and that Bobby Wagner‘s ankle sprain yesterday wasn’t a major deal.

“Bobby is going to try ignore this,” Carroll said. “He doesn’t think it will be a factor, but we’ll see.”

The Seahawks currently sit atop the NFC West, and face the Cardinals this week before closing the regular season against the 49ers.